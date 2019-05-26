×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde not to blame for Barcelona's Copa defeat, says president Bartomeu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    26 May 2019, 04:00 IST
valverde-cropped
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia on Saturday was not the fault of under-pressure coach Ernesto Valverde, according to the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

A 2-1 defeat at Real Betis' Benito Villamarin in Seville left Barca feeling as though the 2018-19 season has been something of an underachievement despite retaining their LaLiga crown.

Just a few weeks ago, after beating Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg, Barca looked entirely capable of winning the treble.

But they were humiliatingly beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in the return leg and Saturday's loss robbed them of a domestic double, with Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno putting the game beyond Barca despite Lionel Messi pulling one back.

Valverde's suitability has been called into question by many supporters since the humbling Liverpool loss, but Bartomeu backed the head coach.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bartomeu said: "We have always said that Ernesto has a contract for next season.

"I do not think he's the culprit. We had many opportunities, but they did not find the net. But count the goals and Valencia scored one more than us.

"It is not a season of excellence, but [nor is it one] of failure. We have reached the final of the Copa, the semi-finals of Champions League.

"In the end, we lost two games, but we are out of the Champions League and we are Copa runners-up."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Valverde keen to keep Barca focus on Copa final, not his future
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Club President confirms Valverde stay
RELATED STORY
Valverde receives Barcelona backing despite Champions League collapse
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu not discussing Valverde's Barcelona future
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey 2019: "The only thing that worries me is to win against Valencia" - Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Reports claim players want Valverde to stay, the board wants him out.
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "I would like Valverde to continue next year", says Argentinian
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona preparing for life without Argentine superstar, says president Josep Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
Champions League failure, reliance on Messi - reasons for Valverde to fear
RELATED STORY
Liverpool defeat left a bad taste in Messi's mouth, admits Valverde
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
28 May LAO SRI 05:00 PM Laos vs Sri Lanka
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
Today TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us