Villar re-elected Spanish Football Federation president

by Reuters News 22 May 2017, 23:12 IST

Angel Maria Villar Llona and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attend the 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress at the Fair Centre Messukeskus in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.

The term of office for the 67-year-old, who got 112 votes with 11 abstentions and six spoiled ballots, will run until 2020, with Villar having been first elected in 1988.

The former Athletic Bilbao and Spain midfielder has presided over the most successful era in the history of the Spanish national team, who won successive European Championships in 2008 and 2012 and their first World Cup in 2010.

"We have received huge endorsement which has brought us an undeniable victory. We have worked and won cleanly, it is a legitimate triumph, ratified by a strong majority," Villar told reporters.

The president is elected by an absolute majority of the members of the RFEF general assembly which includes 120 members representing the clubs, players, referees and managers/coaches, who in turn are elected by the federation's ordinary members.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Ken Ferris)