Vultures circle as Wenger hints at Arsenal end game

by Reuters News 18 Mar 2017, 23:48 IST

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 18/3/17 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - A downbeat Arsene Wenger said he has decided on his Arsenal future and would reveal all soon after his side slumped to a dismal 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Two goals by Craig Dawson and one from substitute Hal Robson-Kanu meant Arsenal have lost four of their last five Premier League games -- the worst run in Wenger's 21-year rule at the north London club.

Arsenal could slip to sixth place on Sunday if Manchester United beat Middlesbrough, piling more pressure on Wenger, and fans -- even his most loyal disciples -- are losing patience.

Banners calling for him to go were evident among the travelling fans while above, circling like a vulture, a small plane trailed the slogan "NO CONTRACT #WENGEROUT".

Wenger appeared as deflated as his team afterwards when facing reporters.

"Don't worry, I know what I will do in my future," Wenger told reporters. "You will soon know. Very soon. You will see.

"Today, I don't necessarily worry about that. I know what I (will) do." Wenger said the club were not aware of his decision and nothing would be announced during the international break.

It was a familiar tale of woe at the Hawthorns where Arsenal enjoyed 77 percent of the possession but managed only two shots on target -- one of which was Alexis Sanchez's equaliser.

Lacking any spark up front and in disarray at the back with Dawson given a free run to head in two corners, Arsenal are in danger of sliding out of contention for a top-four finish.

That has never happened under Wenger, whose last Premier League title was 13 years ago.

"We are in a unique bad patch that we never had in 20 years, we lose game after game at the moment and for me that is much more important than my future," Wenger said.

"We will have a big fight, I agree, for the Champions League and it will be very difficult now."

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain described the team's display as "unacceptable" and apologised to fans who made an early start to reach the Midlands for the lunchtime kickoff.

Former Arsenal great Thierry Henry, summarising events for Sky Sports, went further, castigating the players.

"I don't think that's enough. Seventy percent of the ball and they don't do anything with it," the Frenchman, part of the last Arsenal side to win the title in 2003-04, said.

"They were nowhere near the desire, the attitude and commitment you have to have to win a game in the Premier League.

"Arsenal have to answer all the questions. No one wants to see Arsenal play like that, especially me."

Henry seemed almost lost for words watching a slow-motion replay of Dawson's second goal in which three unmarked West Brom players were jostling with each other to head home.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman