Walter to take over Stuttgart from next season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    20 May 2019, 16:52 IST
TimWalter-Cropped
Tim Walter, who will take charge of Stuttgart next season

Tim Walter will take over as Stuttgart coach from next season.

The Bundesliga club face a two-legged relegation play-off with Union Berlin to preserve their top-flight status, with interim coach Nico Willig – who took over last month – looking to guide them to safety after Stuttgart finished a lowly 16th.

Should they fail to secure survival, they will at least have a coach with experience of the 2.Bundesliga after appointing Walter on a two-year contract.

Walter led Holstein Kiel to sixth place in the second tier this season as they finished eight points adrift of third-placed Union.

"The discussions with [head of sport] Thomas Hitzlsperger and [sporting director] Sven Mislintat were open and direct and characterised from the beginning of great confidence," Walter told Stuttgart's official website.

"We have very similar ideas and views of football and the way we want to work. Together we want to initiate a positive development at VfB Stuttgart. 

"I am very much looking forward to this task, VfB has enormous appeal and an impressive history. I thank Holstein Kiel for a great season together and for the understanding that I have decided to switch to VfB Stuttgart."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
