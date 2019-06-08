×
We are not a supermarket! - De Laurentiis accuses Inter of trying to 'dismantle' Napoli squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    08 Jun 2019, 16:58 IST
Aurelio De Laurentiis - cropped
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused Serie A rivals Inter of attempting to "dismantle" his side by targeting their best players.

Inter are embarking on a new era after appointing Antonio Conte - a three-time title winner during his time at Juventus - as their head coach last week.

The fallen Italian giants clinched a fourth-place finish under Luciano Spalletti on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign and are expected to strengthen during the close-season to rival Napoli and Juve for the title.

But De Laurentiis has informed Inter and any other clubs circling that none of Napoli's star players are up for sale.

"My staff tells me that Inter wants to dismantle my team and have asked for my strongest players, but I have no intention of selling them - not Piotr Zielinski and not Lorenzo Insigne," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"Insigne could play in any of the big European teams, but right now he is with Napoli and he is happy. 

"We are not a supermarket - our players are not for sale unless we buy someone whom we think will make the team stronger. So many teams ask for our players, but they are not for sale.”

Napoli could come up against a familiar face next season as Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the vacant Juventus job, a year on from leaving the Stadio San Paolo.

"I don’t pay attention to the Sarri to Juventus rumours," De Laurentiis said. "I am completely detached from this affair. I think that once you turn 18 you are responsible for your own actions, that’s all."

