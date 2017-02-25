West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth

REUTERS - WEST BROMWICH ALBION 2 BOURNEMOUTH 1

Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.

Josh King gave Bournemouth the lead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Allan Nyom bundled over Ryan Fraser, but Craig Dawson equalised for the home side shortly after with a shot that took a deflection off Charlie Daniels.

A mistake from Artur Boruc led to West Brom's second goal, which Gareth McAuley stabbed home from close range in the 22nd minute after the Bournemouth keeper failed to deal with a corner.

Ben Foster made two stunning saves in stoppage-time to protect West Brom's lead and they stayed eighth in the table. Bournemouth are 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

