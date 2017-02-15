West Ham's Bilic and assistant fined for misconduct

by Reuters News 15 Feb 2017, 22:48 IST

Britain Soccer Football - West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - London Stadium - 11/2/17 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds ($9,962) after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The Croatian was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after venting his anger on a pitch-side television microphone following West Brom's injury-time equaliser at the London Stadium.

Bilic's assistant Nikola Jurcevic was fined the same amount for a 19th-minute incident that saw him sent to the stands for leaving the technical area to protest an offside call.

"West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic and his assistant Nikola Jurcevic have both been fined 8,000 pounds after they admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement.

Both escaped possible touchline bans and will be in the dugout for West Ham's next match, a Premier League clash at Watford on Feb. 25.

($1 = 0.8030 pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)