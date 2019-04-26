×
Zidane annoyed with Getafe stalemate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Apr 2019, 04:22 IST
karim benzema - cropped
Karim Benzema reacts during Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with Getafe

Zinedine Zidane confessed himself a little angry with Real Madrid's failure to break down Getafe in Thursday's 0-0 LaLiga draw.

Madrid made it three away games without a win as they failed to find a breakthrough against Jose Bordalas' stubborn side at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where Karim Benzema came closest to scoring for the visitors.

The result was a more welcome one for Getafe, who stay fourth in the table despite Sevilla's 5-0 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano, meaning Champions League qualification remains in their hands with four games to go.

Madrid, meanwhile, are almost certain to finish third and largely have one eye on next season already, yet Zidane was still hoping for a better attacking display from his players.

"We had chances to score many times and we didn't," the Madrid boss said, as quoted by AS. "We're a bit annoyed with the result. We deserved a lot more.

"The players played a very good game. We were good defensively and we weren't at risk. We were just missing the goal to win the game. We're a bit angry for not winning.

"You want to make changes [off the bench] to improve things. They didn't create what I hoped they would. That's how it is.

"The good thing is the clean sheet. The rest..."

Zidane chose to stick with Keylor Navas in goal, despite Thibaut Courtois having returned to full fitness, and the Costa Rica international made a vital double save in the second half to deny Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata.

However, Zidane would not be drawn on who will start against Rayo on Sunday.

"Both of them are at the disposal of the coach," he said. "Keylor played today. Afterwards, we'll see."

