×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Campillo ends long wait for European Tour victory in Morocco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Apr 2019, 23:54 IST
Campillo_cropped
Jorge Campillo finally found a cutting edge to win on the European Tour.

Jorge Campillo claimed his maiden win on the European Tour after finishing two shots clear at the Trophee Hassan II.

The Spaniard had started the day one behind overnight leader Erik van Rooyen but a final round of 71 was enough to end his long wait for success.

He bogeyed two of his first three holes yet recovered impressively from the early setbacks, four birdies lifting him to a winning total of nine under par.

Having finished second on six occasions in his previous 228 tournament appearances, Campillo was relieved to finally break his duck.

"I'm grateful, but it's been way too long. Way too many hours of work since I was a boy to today," he told the European Tour's official website. 

"I'm just proud that I can say I'm a winner on the European Tour.

"I just love the game, I love competing. Most people say, maybe I'm not a winner, but I was when I was an amateur. It was a matter of time, I think I proved it today."

Van Rooyen had to settle for a share of second place, finishing alongside American duo Julian Suri and Sean Crocker on seven under.

David Lipsky ended up alone in fifth on five under, one clear of Masahiro Kawamura and Grant Forrest.

Advertisement
Harding secures maiden European Tour title at Qatar Masters
RELATED STORY
Van Rooyen surges into Hassan II lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger did not expect long wait for next major triumph
RELATED STORY
Mitchell wins Honda Classic for 1st PGA Tour title
RELATED STORY
Long wait over as Howell returns to Kapalua after 11 years
RELATED STORY
Smith one clear at Trophee Hassan II
RELATED STORY
Kitayama crowned Oman Open champion
RELATED STORY
Nike releases epic ad to celebrate Tiger Woods' victory
RELATED STORY
Smith slips behind Crocker and Lipsky on congested leaderboard
RELATED STORY
Conners earns first PGA Tour victory at Texas Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us