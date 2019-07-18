×
Clarke tees off 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Jul 2019, 11:24 IST
DarrenClarke - Cropped
Northern Irishman Darren Clarke

Darren Clarke hit the opening tee shot of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Thursday, with the world's best golfers set to battle it out for the Claret Jug.

The sport's oldest major is returning to the course for the first time in 68 years and the Northern Irishman was given the honour of getting the tournament underway in his home nation.

Clarke, the 2011 Champion Golfer of the Year, carded a birdie on the par-four first, while playing partners Charley Hoffman and amateur James Sugrue made pars.

Home hope Rory McIlroy goes out at 10:09 local time (9:09 GMT), with reigning champion Francesco Molinari in the group before him.

Tiger Woods will have a score to aim at by the time he tees it up at 15:10 local time (14:10 GMT), with Patrick Reed and Matt Wallace alongside him.

Having won four of the past 10 majors, Brooks Koepka – off at 13:04 local time (12:04 GMT) – will certainly be one to watch on a day when rain is forecast at various stages.

