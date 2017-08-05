Curry delights in 'unbelievable experience' of Web.com Tour debut

Stephen Curry impressed many with his performance in the Ellie Mae Classic and said: "They were two days I'll remember for a long time."

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 20:04 IST

Stephen Curry in action on the Web.com Tour

NBA superstar Stephen Curry was understandably proud of his efforts after shooting back-to-back 74s on a Web.com Tour debut he described as a "dream come true".

Playing on a sponsor's exemption at the Ellie Mae Classic, two-handicapper Curry missed the cut by 11 strokes, but nevertheless exceeded the expectations of most with two solid rounds at TPC Stonebrae.

"It was just an unbelievable experience and to shoot two 74s, I'll take that," said the two-time NBA MVP.

"After how yesterday went, I'm extremely proud of backing that up with another solid round because it could have gone either way.

"It could have been all those 80, 90 talks I heard going into the tournament. Definitely proud to have had a consistent effort for 36 holes."

Curry's temporary switch in sports certainly attracted plenty of attention, with the Golden State Warriors star's participation in a professional golf event dividing opinion.

Many PGA Tour players of past and present were supportive of Curry's efforts, but the 29-year-old was also criticised for taking up a place in the field, amid fears he could be out of his depth.

Best of luck to @StephenCurry30 this week in the @elliemaeclassic. Thanks for enjoying our game as much as Barbara and I enjoy yours! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 3, 2017

"I obviously thank Ellie Mae and the Web.com for giving me this opportunity, because it was a dream come true, for sure. They were two days of golf I'll remember for a long time," said Curry.

"A lot of guys texted me that I know on the PGA Tour, [there were] some guys on the Champions Tour reaching out, congratulating me on a solid round and then I got into the social media stuff too, but a lot of people had their foot in their mouth a little bit, so that was cool just to set a little fire in that regard.

"Padraig Harrington said the first score he checked was mine. I took a screenshot of that. It's just crazy to have some buzz around the golfing world because I watch all those guys every single week."

1st golf scoring I checked out today from all tournaments was @StephenCurry30 @WebDotComTour. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) August 3, 2017

Asked if he would "pull a Michael [Jordan]" and leave basketball for another sport, a smiling Curry replied: "I will be suiting up for the Warriors next year."