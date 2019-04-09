Full list of Masters tee times

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 09 Apr 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 12th hole at Augusta

The 83rd Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday and the first group, including debutants Andrew Landry and Adam Long, will tee off at 08:30 local time (13:30 BST).

Here are the tee times (all local time) for the opening two rounds.

Group 1: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners - R1: 08:30; R2: 11:15

Group 2: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway - R1: 08:41; R2: 11:26

Group 3: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell - R1: 08:52; R2: 11:37

Group 4: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding - R1: 09:03; R2: 11:48

Group 5: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya - R1: 09:14; R2: 11:59

Group 6: Fred Couples, Kim Si-woo, JB Holmes - R1: 09:25; R2: 12:10

Advertisement

Group 7: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard - R1: 09:36; R2: 12:32

Group 8: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell - R1: 09:47; R2: 12:43

Group 9: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson - R1: 09:58; R2: 12:54

Group 10: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley - R1: 10:09; R2: 13:05

Group 11: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland - R1: 10:31; R2: 13:16

Group 12: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman - R1: 10:42; R2: 13:27

Group 13: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland - R1: 10:53; R2: 13:38

Group 14: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm - R1: 11:04; R2: 13:49

Group 15: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith - R1: 11:15; R2: 14:00

Group 16: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire - R1: 11:26; R2: 08:30

Group 17: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling - R1: 11:37; R2: 08:41

Group 18: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink - R1: 11:48; R2: 08:52

Group 19: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen - R1: 11:59; R2: 09:03

Group 20: Bernard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz - R1: 12:10; R2: 09:14

Group 21: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick - R1: 12:32; R2: 09:25

Group 22: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula - R1: 12:43; R2: 09:36

Group 23: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira - R1: 12:54; R2: 09:47

Group 24: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kucher - R1: 13:05; R2: 09:58

Group 25: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton - R1: 13:16; R2: 10:09

Group 26: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira - R1: 13:27; R2: 10:31

Group 27: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day - R1: 13:38; R2: 10:42

Group 28: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas - R1: 13:49; R2: 10:53

Group 29: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka - R1: 14:00; R2: 11:04