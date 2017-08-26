Horsey canters into Made in Denmark lead

A host of players enjoyed time at the top of the leaderboard in Denmark, but it was 2015 champion David Horsey who finished on top.

David Horsey gave himself a golden opportunity to regain the Made in Denmark title by opening up a two-shot lead with just one round to play.

The 2015 champion carded a sublime seven-under 64 on moving day to take his place at the top of the leaderboard at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort on Saturday.

Horsey made three birdies on the front nine and another four after the turn to lead the way on 14 under.

American Julian Suri signed for a 65 to sit second ahead of compatriot John Daly, who is level with Robert Rock, Chris Paisley and Gregory Havret three strokes off the pace in Farso.

Steve Webster, leader at the halfway mark, is a further shot back along with home hope Thorbjorn Olesen, Wade Ormsby, Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace.

Rock and Ormsby were the only players in the top 12 who did not lead – or at least enjoy a share of it – at some point during the third round.

Horsey who is the man to catch, though, as he eyes a fifth European Tour title.

"It was good fun," said Horsey. "The conditions were fairly benign so there was a score out there today. I managed to give myself a few chances, missed a few short ones but holed a couple of 20-footers as well so it evened itself out.

"I really like this golf course, something about it suits my eye so I come in here with good vibes again and the atmosphere coming up 16 is something else, it must be like walking out in a football stadium with 70,000 people cheering for you.

"I actually said to my caddie, I think I was more nervous on that putt on 16 than I was to win the tournament two years ago.

"[I'm] leading by two, so I'll just focus on myself and go out and play the same sort of golf as I have today."