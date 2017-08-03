I don't need driving lessons off him! - Spieth jokes about rejecting president George W Bush's advice

Former president George W Bush has some tips for Jordan Spieth, but The Open champion is not exactly all ears.

by Omnisport News 03 Aug 2017, 02:44 IST

Jordan Spieth and George W. Bush

George W Bush was among the list of notable names to congratulate Jordan Spieth on his Open triumph, but the three-time major champion will not be taking driving lessons off the 43rd United States president any time soon.

Spieth recovered from surrendering a three-shot final-round lead to clinch a dramatic victory at Royal Birkdale last month to complete three legs of the career Grand Slam.

The American has the chance to finish the job at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month and will fine-tune his game at the World Golf Championships Bridgestone International this week.

However, Spieth – who also received messages of praise from the likes of Grand Slam winners Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – is not likely to tap into the knowledge of keen golfer Bush, who served as president between 2001 and 2009, despite his fellow Texan's playful congratulatory jibe.

"I got text messages that are similar to the past, from everybody, friends, family and other athletes, businessmen I've played with, whoever they may be," he told a news conference.

"I had two handwritten notes that were pretty funny and extremely meaningful. One from president Bush and one from Jack Nicklaus. I get those from president Bush, I played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas.

"He always puts something funny in there, he said 'call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons' and I've played with him and I know I definitely don't need driving lessons from him.

"Anyway, I thought that was good and Mr Nicklaus' [notes], just like his tweets, were extremely heartfelt and really cool.

"I got tremendous texts from Tiger, Phil [Mickelson], Rory [McIlroy] to go along with the all the guys we there with anyway, so it was pretty awesome."

President Bush had an important message for @JordanSpieth after his win at The Open. pic.twitter.com/GbLdexVRKh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2017

The chance to join the sport's elite by acquiring all four majors is something that Spieth is not taking lightly, but he is not feeling the pressure to get it done at the next opportunity.

"I'm not finding any negatives in this [having the chance to do the Grand Slam so soon]," added the 24-year-old, who is aiming to become the youngest player to achieve the feat.

"I mean there have been other times, the Masters in 2016 when defending or 17 trying to get it back, I've maybe felt that a bit, but this is just a major.

"They're still the events we try to peak at and think most about every year, but this PGA if I'm healthy I'll play 30 of them it doesn't have to be this year.

"If it's this year then great, it's a lifelong goal we've achieved, but I believe I'll do it sometime. If it happens in two weeks great, but if it doesn't it's not a big-time bummer.

"Getting three legs of it is much harder than getting the last leg I think. I've never tried to get the last leg so it's easier for me to say!"

Spieth also made light of his famous flirtation with the practice ranges at Royal Birkdale, adding: "If we continue with the same process and driving ranges are in play I've got a good shot at number four.

"My focus isn't on the career Grand Slam, it's a major championship."