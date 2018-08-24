Tvesa wins 12th leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) Tvesa Malik erased a four-shot deficit on the final day and eventually outwitted overnight leader Amandeep Drall in the play off to win the 12th leg of the Hero womens Pro Tour here today.

Tvesa (72), who won the fourth leg, started the final round three shots adrift off the leader Amandeep (75).

Playing in the final grouping alongside Amandeep and Sonam, Tvesa birdied the first and 13th hole and dropped strokes at second, sixth and 10th hole.

But overnight leader Amandeep hit a rough patch on the final day, dropping strokes at 2nd, 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes with a lone birdie at 7th to card 75.

Amandeep's poor run in the final round helped Tvesa as she caught up with the overnight leader at four-over 220 and went into a play-off.

The first play-off saw both dropping bogeys, while they parred in the second play-off.

In the third play-off, Tvesa managed to held her nerves and won as the play-off was on hole number two.

Sonam Chugh (79), who was two behind the leader and lying second after the second round, signed off at third, Suchitra Ramesh (76) ended tied-4th with amateur Sneha Singh (76), while Millie Saroha (77) was sixth.

The win also ensured Tvesa stayed on top of the order of merit as Amandeep moved to second, up from third before this leg.

Tvesa also became the first to cross Rs. one million this season, as she took her total to Rs 1,093,400, while Amandeep has Rs 8,52,200 and Neha has made Rs 8,30,200