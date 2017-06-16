Leishman 'feeling good' but eyeing improvement at Erin Hills

After opening with a four-under 68 at the U.S. Open, Marc Leishman is targeting improvement off the tee.

Australian Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman believes improvement with his driver can set him up to be in contention at the U.S. Open.

The Australian carded a fine four-under 68 in the first round at Erin Hills on Thursday to be three shots behind leader Rickie Fowler.

Leishman only hit eight of 14 fairways in his opening round, but still managed five birdies.

The world number 35, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, is targeting improvement off the tee heading into Friday.

"If I can drive it like I did a couple of weeks ago at Memorial, it will go a long way to shooting under par scores," Leishman said.

"Hopefully I can keep hitting my irons and wedges the way I have been and tighten up all the tee stuff.

"I've got some improving to do, but I don't mind that. I don't mind shooting four under."

In five appearances at the U.S. Open, Leishman's best result came last year when he tied for 18th at Oakmont.

But the 33-year-old believes Erin Hills suits his game, saying: "I'm feeling good.

"Obviously there's a lot of golf to play. But the U.S. Open hasn't always been my best golf moment.

"But as far as U.S. Open courses go, I feel like this one suits me the best. You need a little imagination, hitting it in the right spots.

"I really enjoy this golf more than just having to hack out. It's more what I grew up on in Australia. And I tend to play better on this type of golf course, so you enjoy what you play well on."