Na leads at Colonial, Spieth two shots back

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 May 2019, 05:06 IST
na-kevin-05252019-getty-ftr.jpg
Kevin Na

Kevin Na built on an impressive second round to take the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday.

The two-time winner on the PGA Tour carded a one-under 69 in the third round to hold a two-stroke lead over the rest of the field.

Na, who carded the best round (62) of the tournament on Friday, played steady golf at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Na finished the day with three birdies, including two to open the round on the first and second holes. His only mistake came on the par-five 11th, where he had his first double bogey of the week.

He is nine under for the tournament.

"Over the years I've had some good rounds [at Colonial] and it's a golf course you don't have to overpower. You have to keep it in play," Na said, via Golfweek.com.

"From fairway in I'm a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game."

Right behind him is a star-studded tie for second place at seven under, including Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Jim Furyk. C.T. Pan and Mackenzie Hughes join them.

Spieth's game, including his putting, has been superb this weekend as he is chasing his first win since the 2017 Open Championship.

It is a good sign for Spieth, who had failed to finish inside the top 20 this year until ending up tied for third at last week's US PGA Championship.

Spieth also opened his round with birdies after a 29-foot putt on the par-five first hole and another 20-foot putt on the par-four second.

Charley Hoffman and Austin Cook are locked in a tie for seventh place at six under while Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney and Jonas Blixt – who was leading the field after 36 holes – are tied for ninth at five under heading into Sunday's final round.

