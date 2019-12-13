Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods' USA with work to do in foursomes

USA captain Tiger Woods (R) and Justin Thomas (L)

Tiger Woods led by example in the opening session but the United States have work to do against the Internationals on day two of the Presidents Cup.

Woods delivered in front of an appreciative Melbourne crowd on Thursday, the USA captain roaring to lead him and team-mate Justin Thomas past Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann in the four-ball.

It was a Woods masterclass in the opening match, however, it was the USA's only point on a stunning day for the International team – who raced out to a 4-1 lead at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

All eyes will be on Woods and seven-time defending champions the USA on Friday as the Internationals hold their largest lead after the first session in Presidents Cup history.

It was a historic opening day for the #IntlTeam at the @PresidentsCup.



the best from the team's five matches. pic.twitter.com/4LuGpbIuLX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 12, 2019

Playing in a foursomes format in the second session, USA pair Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar will get proceedings underway against Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott.

Former world number one and 2016 U.S. Open champion Johnson has never lost a foursomes match in the Presidents Cup.

Woods and Thomas will combine again in the fourth match of the day, facing off with Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An.