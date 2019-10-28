Rodgers leads Packers past Mahomes-less Chiefs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 28 Oct 2019, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers were too good for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prevailed 31-24 in Sunday's NFL showdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the way for Green Bay, who improved to 7-1 for the season.

The Chiefs – playing without reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes – dropped to 5-3 following the loss in Kansas City.

Three takeaways from the Packers' win over the Chiefs

Packers must take better advantage of Aaron Jones

The Chiefs entered Sunday night's game ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed (148.9) and yards per carry allowed (5.0). Not to mention Kansas City were playing without two starting defensive linemen.

So Green Bay came out with a heavy dose of running back Aaron Jones and backup Jamaal Williams, right?

Wrong. The Packers ran the ball only eight times for 27 yards in the first half and were unable to establish the ground attack until later in the game. That put Rodgers in some obvious passing situations, allowing Kansas City to bring extreme pressure.

Advertisement

Green Bay have sometimes seemed reluctant this season to establish the running game. For example, in the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, Jones ran 13 times for 21 yards.

Green Bay have two solid running backs in Jones and Williams, who combined for four touchdowns against the Chiefs. Jones showed again that he has star potential — if given enough touches — racking up 226 yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Jones' performance demands more touches in the running and passing game.

Rodgers battled through a tough night to put up huge numbers

What more can be said that has not already been said about this quarterback who is bound for Canton?

But in watching Rodgers struggle to avoid a fierce Chiefs pass rush, we once again witnessed his greatness.

The Chiefs frustrated Rodgers much of the game, pressuring him on more than half his passes. They sacked the veteran QB five times, a remarkable feat considering he had been sacked only six times in seven games entering the night. And when he was not sacked, Rodgers often had to scramble to avoid pressure.

Yet Rodgers did what Rodgers always does — he finds a way to put up big numbers and excel in key situations. He finished with 305 yards, three touchdowns and one incredible play on a fourth-quarter TD pass to Williams.

It first appeared Rodgers was throwing the ball away. He said after the game he was throwing it up for tight end Jimmy Graham, but he thought Williams might grab it if Graham did not.

"That was one of the best, if not the best pass I've ever seen live and in person," Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said. "That was incredible. I couldn't believe it ... It's just one of those plays that kinda leaves you speechless."

It was the type of pass that might be in the highlight tape when Rodgers in enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Short-handed Chiefs exemplified 'next man up' mentality

The Chiefs entered the game seriously outmanned, missing six starters. Quarterback Mahomes was the highest-profile injury, but Kansas City were also missing left tackle Eric Fisher, left guard Andrew Wylie, defensive lineman Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Kendall Fuller. And right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and defensive end Alex Okafor left the game with ankle injuries.

Yet the Chiefs hung with the Packers to the very end, exemplifying the "next man up" mentality.

Matt Moore had a solid game in place of Mahomes, hitting on 24-of-36 passes for 267 yards and two scores. While everyone talks about the big weapons in the Chiefs' offense, like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, there is a solid supporting cast of skill players behind them, including rookie wideout Mecole Hardman. The rookie speedster out of Georgia caught two passes for 55 yards.

It would have been fun to see both teams at full strength in this game (the Packers were notably missing star receiver Davante Adams). Still, the Chiefs have nothing to be ashamed about after this effort on a night when almost a third of their starters were sidelined.