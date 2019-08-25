Six fans injured by lightning strikes at Tour Championship

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 25 Aug 2019, 04:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Six fans were injured by lightning strikes at the Tour Championship

Six fans were injured by lightning strikes after the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake was suspended due to inclement weather.

Thunderstorms in the area of the course in DeKalb County, Georgia disrupted play on Friday and Saturday.

The PGA Tour confirmed on Saturday that a pair of lightning strikes had left spectators injured. However, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A statement read: "At 4:17 p.m. [local time], the third round of the Tour Championship was suspended due to inclement weather in the area.

"At 4:45 p.m., there were two lightning strikes at East Lake Golf Club; a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured four people.

"EMT tended to those fans and two others immediately and transported them from the property via ambulance for further medical attention. Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

"Due to these circumstances, the third round has been suspended for the day and play will resume on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance. We will provide further updates as they become available."