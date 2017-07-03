Stanley triumphs in play-off at Quicken Loans National

Kyle Stanley survived the rain and sudden death, parring the first play-off hole after Charles Howell III could only manage a bogey.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 04:50 IST

American golfer Kyle Stanley

Kyle Stanley ended his drought on the PGA Tour by winning the Quicken Loans National via a play-off against Charles Howell III.

Stanley and Howell carded final-round 66s to finish level atop the leaderboard at seven under in Maryland on Sunday.

And Stanley survived the rain and sudden death, parring the first play-off hole at the 18th after Howell could only manage a bogey.

It was Stanley's first Tour victory since taking out the Phoenix Open in 2012 – the 29-year-old's maiden triumph.

A win in a playoff! @KyleStanleyGolf claims the @QLNational as his 2nd career PGA TOUR victory!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CA8DWw7LPL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2017

David Lingmerth was the player to beat when the final round teed off at TPC Potomac, the Swede carrying a one-shot lead from the penultimate day.

But consecutive 73s saw Lingmerth fade – eventually finishing tied for fifth – as Stanley and Howell battled it out at the summit.

Stanley opened the final round with a bogey but the American was flawless from that point, gaining strokes at the fifth, sixth, eighth, 10th and 14th holes to rise six positions.

Howell was just as impressive following an eagle, three birdies and just the one bogey in regulation but he bogeyed the par-four 18th in the play-off to present Stanley with an opportunity to end his five-year drought and his countryman took full advantage with a routine putt.

This win means so much.



This emotional interview speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/mvZCLy3ioz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2017

World number nine Rickie Fowler (65) ended the tournament two shots off the pace in third, alongside Scotland's Martin Laird (67).

Overnight leader Lingmerth headlined eight players tied for fifth position, including Ben Martin (65), Marc Leishman (66), Keegan Bradley (67), Johnson Wagner (68), Sung Kang (70), Spencer Levin (71) and Curtis Luck (70).

Defending champion Billy Hurley III, meanwhile, was nine over following his 73.