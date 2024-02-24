3 plot twists in GTA Series that don't make much sense

There are several iconic moments in Rockstar Games' flagship GTA franchise, and many such moments are memorable plot twists; however, there are also a few in this category that don't make a lot of sense. While some impact the story in a major way, it doesn't seem convincing and has left players scratching their heads after catching them off-guard.

In this article, we will look at three plot twists in the Grand Theft Auto series that don't make much sense. That being said, readers should note that there will be spoilers regarding Grand Theft Auto games' main storylines in this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ryder betraying CJ and two other plot twists in the GTA series that don't make much sense

1) Franklin kills Michael

Franklin Clinton and Michael De Santa are two of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists. The two develop a great relationship over the course of the game's story and have a master and apprentice-dynamic. However, one of the title's multiple endings, albeit shock-inducing, doesn't make much sense, keeping their characteristics in mind.

During GTA 5's story mode, the three protagonists perform various heists and robberies on the orders of corrupt government officials. Franklin is also pressured by them to kill Michael, and, oddly enough, players can choose to do so in one of the title's optional endings.

Although it doesn't feel like Franklin would go through with the task, even during the mission, he ends up killing Michael. But it doesn't make any sense at all, given their relationship.

Logically, Frankin would talk to Michael about it, and they would try to figure out a way around this, which is along the lines of what happens in the actual ending, The Third Way. In that mission, the three protagonists team up and eliminate all their foes one by one.

2) Ryder betraying CJ

GTA San Andreas features many interesting characters, including the protagonist, Carl CJ Johnson's close friend, Ryder. During the game's initial phase, he accounts for some of the funniest remarks and memorable one-liners.

Unfortunately, Ryder is later revealed to be involved in the murder of CJ's mother, along with another one of his best friends, Big Smoke.

This is one of the biggest plot twists in the GTA series, but Ryder's involvement doesn't make much sense now. While there are subtle signs that put Big Smoke in a suspicious light, the same cannot be said about the others.

Many players believe that Ryder's being thrown into the mix might have been a last-minute decision. For instance, in the cutscene featuring the big reveal, CJ only expresses shock over Big Smoke's presence and never mentions Ryder. Additionally, he has been seen in only two missions since and was killed off rather quickly.

3) Niko kills Dwayne

Dwayne Forge is a character who arrives late into GTA 4's story mode. He is introduced to the protagonist, Niko Bellic, by Playboy X and has a history with the latter. Niko and Dwayne develop a good friendship over the course of the game's middle phase, and the protagonist helps him in getting his life back on track.

However, players can kill Dwayne Forge in the mission, The Holland Play. This is one of the most undeserving deaths in the GTA series as it makes little sense given his and Niko's relationship, and barely contributes anything to the story, which is arguably the best in the franchise.

Luckily, killing Dwayne is optional, and players can kill Playboy X instead. He stopped visiting Dwayne in prison after rising through the ranks in his criminal organization and getting rich and isn't exactly a likable character.

