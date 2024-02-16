3 reasons to avoid the BF Raptor in GTA Online (and 2 reasons to buy it)

GTA Online's latest weekly update has put the BF Raptor on sale at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. This bizarre tricycle is usually unavailable for sale, but players can now get it at a 30% discount during the Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update this week. It's a unique motor-powered tricycle that easily stands out in a crowd.

This article goes through several reasons why fans should avoid it due to its price-to-performance ratio and other issues, but it also explains why they might want to acquire it instead. So here's a detailed breakdown of the unique aspects and the pointlessness of buying a BF Raptor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Three reasons why the BF Raptor isn't worth buying in GTA Online

1) The price

When the BF Raptor was made available for purchase in GTA Online, it cost an astounding $648,000 from Legendary Motorsport. Now, this would've been extremely cheap for a car, but this is technically more similar to a motorcycle than a car. There are cheaper motorcycles in GTA Online that are much faster and have better performance, like the Maibatsu Manchez Scout.

This week, players can grab the BF Raptor for $453,600 as it's on a 30% discount. However, the price of this vehicle doesn't make up for its shortcomings. Since money is hard to come by in the game, players would be better off spending it elsewhere.

2) Lacks customization

For such a unique-looking vehicle, players would expect it to have some decent and equally unique customization options. Unfortunately, the BF Raptor is extremely disappointing when it comes to the modification options, and it's definitely not among the most customizable vehicles in GTA Online.

There's not much that can be done here except for a two-tone paint job, neon lights, and the usual motorcycle options.

A weird quirk of the BF Raptor is that the rear wheel can't be customized. Any wheel modifications are only applied to the two front wheels, including custom rims and tires. When it comes to the window tint, this modification is barely visible as the vehicle only has a narrow half-windscreen in front.

3) Poor performance

Now, the performance is what makes or breaks a vehicle, and the BF Raptor also fails miserably in this regard. It has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) system, and for a tricycle with two front wheels and one rear wheel, this makes it extremely unstable. This also makes it suffer from heavy understeer, and the speed isn't that impressive either, clocking in at 103.25 mph (accurately tested by Broughy1322).

Two reasons why GTA Online players should buy the BF Raptor

1) One-of-a-kind vehicle

Now, the BF Raptor isn't completely useless for all GTA Online players. It might not be the only tricycle, but it's definitely a unique one, unlike any of the other trikes (Chimera, Stryder, and Rampant Rocket) in the game. As such, a car collector would definitely want to add it to their collection if they haven't already done so.

The vehicle is clearly based on a Campagna T-Rex, a Roadster trike built by Campagna Motors that uses a BMW engine. The vehicle also has "RAPTOR" written in cursive style marks all over its body, which resemble the "T-REX" insignia from the original version.

2) Unavailable for purchase normally

Rockstar removed countless vehicles from GTA Online during the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023, and the BF Raptor was one of them. These vehicles were made unavailable for purchase, although players who owned them can still use them.

As such, the only method for getting these is through the Podium, Prize Ride, and Test Ride vehicles, Luxury Autos, Simeon's showrooms, and the Vinewood Car Club for GTA+ members.

This week, players can acquire it through Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Collecting rare or unavailable cars has become sort of a hobby for many fans, so they would definitely want to get their hands on a BF Raptor this week.

