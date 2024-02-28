5 best helicopters in GTA Online for freeroaming (2024)

GTA Online players typically spend most of their time grinding businesses, heists, and other jobs to make money. Although this is a vital aspect of the game, the repetitiveness can make the process tedious. In such times, freeroaming across the detailed and expansive open-world map of Los Santos and Blaine County can provide an enjoyable escape from the usual grind.

Cars are usually chosen for freeroaming, but helicopters are just as suitable for this job. Over the last decade, Rockstar Games have added many exciting aircraft players can buy. So, let's look at the five best helicopters in GTA Online for freeroaming in 2024.

Sea Sparrow and 4 other best helicopters in GTA Online for freeroaming (2024)

1) Sparrow

Sparrow is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online in terms of top speed at 168.75 mph (271.58 km/h), according to expert Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322. It debuted with The Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020 and can be bought as an upgrade for the Kosatka from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,815,000.

While it is stored inside the submarine itself, owners can also spawn it at their location instantly from the Interaction Menu. Additionally, Sparrow is bulletproof from the back and can be equipped with Homing Missiles, making it a great fit not just for freeroaming, but for certain missions as well.

2) Buckingham Volatus

The Buckingham Volatus is a unique helicopter, seemingly based on the real-world Airbus Helicopters H160. It also has an impressive top speed, 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), allowing it to quickly traverse the map.

Since this is a Pegasus vehicle, owners can spawn it from the Interaction Menu nearby. However, it can also be stored in a hangar if they own one. The aircraft cannot be weaponized but is suitable for casual freeroaming. Those interested in the Buckingham Volatus can purchase it from Elitas Travel for a price of $2,295,000.

3) Sea Sparrow

The Sea Sparrow is much like the regular Sparrow mentioned above. It shares a similar design, bulletproof from the back, and can be equipped with Homing Missiles. However, it has a top speed of 153.75 mph (247.44 km/h), which, albeit slower than its variant, is still quite fast.

The Sea Sparrow is also capable of landing and floating on water, setting it apart from rest of the helicopters in the title. Owners can store it in their hangars and spawn it from the Interaction Menu. The Sea Sparrow is available for purchase on Elitas Travel and costs $1,815,000.

4) Nagasaki Havok

The Nagasaki Havok has a compact design that seems to be inspired by the Heli-Sport CH-7, allowing it to nagivate tight spaces much more easily than its bulky contemporaries. This unconventional chopper is weaponized, features a bulletproof rear, and can hit an impressive top speed of 154.25 mph (248.24 km/h).

That said, its base price is on the expensive side at $2,300,900 on Elitas Travel. Nevertheless, players can bring that down to $1,730,000 by unlocking its Trade Price, for which they must complete 12 Air Freight Cargo missions in GTA Online.

5) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is a luxurious aircraft, boasting a gold-black body. The design seems to be a blend of the AgustaWestland AW109 and the Bell 222. It can achieve a top speed of 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h). Players can use this aircraft for freeroaming across Los Santos and Blaine County in style.

However, it is a very expensive helicopter and one that only GTA Online millionaires will be able to afford. Those interested in the Buckingham Swift Deluxe can buy it from Elitas Travel for $5,150,000. It can be stored on the Galaxy Super Yacht, in a hangar, or as a Pegasus vehicle, spawned in via the Interaction Menu.

