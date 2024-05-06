5 best simulator games to play before GTA 6

Rockstar Games has yet to announce an exact GTA 6 release date but this excruciatingly long wait will finally come to an end in 2025. In the meantime, fans continue to play GTA Online, but they also have plenty of other things to try. For instance, they can check out simulator games to keep themselves busy.

This genre of video games provides a deeply immersive virtual experience of various activities from real life. So, in this article, we will look at five of the best simulator games to play while waiting for GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Contraband Police and 4 more of the best simulator games to play before GTA 6

1) Microsoft Flight Simulator

Flying over Miami in Microsoft Flight Simulator (Image via YouTube/Ausflight 360)

There are many accessible aircraft in GTA Online and some of them are also returning in Grand Theft Auto 6 as shown by its debut trailer. That said, those interested in a more realistic and immersive flying experience should check out Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It lets one fly many types of planes across several real-life locations, facing dynamic weather, wind speed, and other challenges. Interestingly, players can even fly through Miami, the inspiration behind Vice City in GTA 6's map.

2) BeamNG Drive

Example of vehicle damage in this game (Image via YouTube/CrashBoomPunk)

BeamNG Drive is one of the most intricate and realistic car simulator games. It features various vehicles and each of their components is simulated in real-time. They are also customizable and can be driven across diverse environments like deserts, jungles, highways, and more.

In a nutshell, BeamNG offers fun vehicle simulation gameplay that can keep you entertained while you wait to drive cars in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Contraband Police

A border post in Contraband Police (Image via YouTube/TmarTn2)

Grand Theft Auto is played from a criminal's perspective with many GTA Online businesses letting players profit (in-game) from the sale of illegal items. However, the simulator game Contraband Police puts you in the shoes of a young border post officer in 1981.

The gameplay features checking documents and vehicles of passengers for any discrepancies or contraband. The challenge increases over time and there is also some driving and gunfights involved like in GTA games.

4) Gunsmith Simulator

Gunsmith Simulator features in-depth weapon customization (Image via YouTube/SkapeGote)

Needless to say, weapons are an integral part of games like GTA. GTA Online alone offers various guns and basic customization options. It will be interesting to see how firearms are tackled in the next entry, but gun enthusiasts can try Gunsmith Simulator before that comes out.

It is an in-depth weapon customization simulator wherein one can repair and customize guns as part of client jobs. You can even put your skills to the test in a shooting range which makes Gunsmith Simulator quite a fun and immersive title.

5) Forza Horizon 5

A screenshot from Forza Horizon 5 (Image via xbox.com)

Forza Horizon 5 isn't a typical simulator game but features some elements from the genre that can certainly keep you entertained in the wait for GTA 6's release date.

This car game has several rides to try in a wide variety of environments as part of an open-world map. Story missions and online multiplayer are also featured in this title along with stunning visual effects.

FAQ:

When is GTA 6 trailer 2 releasing?

As of writing, Rockstar Games is yet to announce an official release date for the next GTA 6 trailer.

