5 car manufacturers that deserve their own GTA Online Weekly Update

There are over 60 vehicle manufacturers in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online that collectively offer over 500 vehicles. Most of these manufacturers and vehicles are available in the multiplayer version of the game. Rockstar Games recently started promoting an individual brand as part of the weekly update. Currently, several Dewbauchee vehicles are on discount with some great deals.

Many players believe that the other car manufacturers also deserve similar promotions via weekly updates. This article lists five car manufacturers in GTA Online that should get their own weekly update promotions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 car manufacturers that Rockstar Games should promote through GTA Online Weekly Updates

1) Dinka

An official promotional image of the Dinka brand (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dinka is a prominent car manufacturer that sells some of the best tuner and drifting cars in GTA Online. It is a parody version of the real-life Honda Motor Co., Ltd. However, you can also see some Toyota-inspired cars in its catalog. Dinka has some of the most realistic-looking cars in the multiplayer game. It offers go-karts, motorcycles, boats, and quad bikes.

Rockstar Games should promote the Dinka brand through a Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update to please the JDM fans. Some of the most prominent Dinka cars include the Blista Compact, Jester Classic, Jester RR, and Kanjo SJ.

2) Pegassi

Pegassi makes some of the most expensive cars in GTA Online, which are out of the budget of many new players. Therefore, Rockstar Games should introduce a weekly update featuring the brand that offers great discounts on its vehicles. Pegassi is a parody version of the real-life Automobili Lamborghini. However, you can also find some Pagani, Ducati, and Piaggio vehicles in its catalog.

Pegassi is mostly known for its luxury and supercars in GTA Online. Some of the most popular Pegassi cars are as follows: Ignus, Infernus, Toreador, Torero XO, and Weaponized Ignus.

3) Pfister

The Pfister brand is fully inspired by real-life Porsche, and it includes some of the best free-roam cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games removed several popular Pfister cars after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Therefore, it should introduce a dedicated weekly update, bring back the cars that have been removed, and offer all vehicles at discounted rates.

Pfister is primarily known for making sports cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. A few of its cars are also confirmed to be returning in Grand Theft Auto 6. Some of the best Pfister cars include the Comet, Comet S2, Growler, Neon, etc.

4) Bravado

Bravado has one of the biggest selections of cars that are primarily inspired by real-life Dodge vehicles. Rockstar Games frequently adds new GTA Online cars under this manufacturer and keeps the catalog updated. Most of the Bravado vehicles are muscle cars, and it became a USP of the brand.

Introducing a Bravado-themed GTA Online weekly update will please many motorheads, especially those who prefer strong American cars. Some of the newest Bravado cars are as follows: Police Gauntlet Interceptor, Hotring Hellfire, and Bravado Buffalo EVX.

5) Maibatsu Corporation

A promotional image of the Maibatsu Corporation (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Maibatsu Corporation is another Japanese car manufacturer primarily inspired by the real-life Mitsubishi Group. Although its catalog is smaller compared to the other brands, Maibatsu cars are very popular among the player base.

The top-performing assets of the brand are cars and motorcycles. The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the prominent HSW cars in GTA Online. The brand deserves to get a specialized weekly update so that players can purchase their favorite cars and motorcycles at discounted rates.

