5 facts about Elegy RH8 in GTA Online that you must know

The Annis Elegy RH8 is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online that is still popular within the motorhead community. It was released with the launch of the game and is still available to acquire even after Rockstar Games removed hundreds of vehicles in June 2023. While veterans are familiar with the perks of this car, it is not very popular among new players.

Therefore, this article lists five interesting facts about the Annis Elegy RH8 that every GTA Online player must know in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Five intriguing facts about the Annis Elegy RH8 in GTA Online

1) It can be acquired for free

The Annis Elegy RH8 is one of the most budget-friendly cars in GTA Online with a price tag of only $95,000. However, many players are unaware that the price tag can be waived with only a few simple steps.

To get the car for free, simply link your Rockstar Games Social Club account to the Rockstar Social Club website on your personal computer. The offer is available for all players on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam Deck. Therefore, you should utilize this benefit as soon as possible.

2) It has Benny’s customizations

The Annis Elegy RH8 inside Benny’s Original Motor Works garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

Benny’s upgrades are now a seemingly forgotten feature in GTA 5 Online. However, all the supported cars are still available in the game. The Annis Elegy RH8 can be taken to Benny’s Original Motor Works garage and customized extensively.

However, to unlock new modifications, you’ll first have to upgrade it to the Annis Elegy Retro Custom. Benny offers a plethora of new customizations that make the base vehicle one of the most stylish and feature-rich cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

3) One of the best drift cars

The Annis Elegy RH8 is one of the OG drift cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. The community has been using it for years to perform drift stunts before the introduction of Drift Tuning Modification cars in GTA Online. If you are new to the drifting field, then you can learn the skill by using this car.

It has an all-wheel drive system that helps you keep control over the vehicle while sliding. The stability of the vehicle is also top-notch in all road and weather conditions. You can also use it as a regular car in the game.

4) One of the fastest Annis cars

A promotional image of the vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of June 2024, Rockstar Games offers 11 Annis vehicles and the Elegy RH8 ranks the fifth fastest car in GTA Online within the category. Even in the JDM class, it is one of the fastest cars in the game.

The base top speed of the vehicle is only 94.45 mph or 152.00 km/h. However, according to popular YouTuber Broughy1322, it can reach a top speed of 118.50 mph or 190.71 km/h after full upgrades. Moreover, the car can finish a lap in 1:02.529 minutes.

5) Also available for Story Mode protagonists

This is arguably the most unknown fact that you can acquire the Annis Elegy RH8 in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. Rockstar Games offers the vehicle for all three protagonists as a special hidden car.

To acquire it, you must enter a garage as any of the protagonists and open the Interaction Menu. It will show the "Special Vehicles" menu from where you can claim the JDM car for free.

