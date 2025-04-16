5 free things to claim in GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass version

Players can claim a lot of free things from the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass version. The acclaimed Rockstar Games title returned to the subscription service on April 15, 2025, allowing users to check it out for free on Xbox consoles and PC. Most quality items in the multiplayer need to be bought with in-game cash. However, some can be obtained without spending a dime.

This article lists five free things to claim in the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass version.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Ocelot Virtue and 4 other free things to claim in GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass version

1) Service Carbine

The Service Carbine in GTA Online is an assault rifle that deals a good amount of damage and has a quick firing rate. It also has a range of useful attachments and a compact bullet spread. In short, this is a weapon that all players must have in their arsenal, and luckily, it can be obtained for free.

To get the Service Carbine at no cost, you must collect five weapon parts from randomly spawning crime scenes. Collecting each part earns you $5,000. If you collect all of them, you will get a $50,000 bonus, along with the assault rifle.

2) Navy Revolver

The Navy Revolver is a vintage weapon. It shoots one bullet at a time, but the damage dealt is really high, and it can take out players or NPCs in a shot or two at close range.

To obtain the Navy Revolver for free, GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass users must find five clues across Los Santos and Blaine County. Once that is done, they have to go up against the Los Santos Slasher and beat him. After that, the Navy Revolver will be added to their arsenal.

Examining each clue earns you $5,000, and getting the Navy Revolver pays $50,000. Furthermore, getting 50 kills with the weapon will earn you an additional $200,000 bonus. Needless to say, this can be very useful for beginners, who are generally low on cash.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online is given as a free reward for completing all the Los Santos Drug Wars missions. To start this campaign, visit the Liquor Ace outlet in Sandy Shores.

The Ocelot Virtue has rapid acceleration and a good top speed. It can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades, as well as Armor Plating at the Agency's vehicle workshop.

4) Bravado Banshee

GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass users, especially beginners, should certainly get a Banshee (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Banshee has been a part of many Grand Theft Auto games and was even spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. In the GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass version, players can get it from the Legendary Motorsport website for free.

In terms of performance, the Bravado Banshee has a good top speed. It can be made significantly faster by installing HSW Performance Upgrades. However, note that these upgrades are only available for a select few rides in GTA 5 Enhanced PC and its current-gen console equivalent.

5) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a handy weapon that can be obtained for free. GTA 5 Online Xbox Game Pass users won't miss much by not claiming this one if they already have the Navy Revolver, but they should still get both. That's because they can earn money in the process of claiming this free weapon.

The Double-Action Revolver can be claimed via the GTA 5 Online Treasure Hunt, where you need to find four clues. Finding each clue earns you $5,000. You can also obtain a $250,000 bonus by getting 50 headshots with the weapon.

