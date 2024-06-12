5 GTA Online cars that players should sell to make room for Overflod Pipistrello

The Overflod Pipistrello is one of the newly announced GTA Online cars scheduled to arrive as part of the upcoming Summer DLC 2024. Rockstar Games currently offers over 500 cars, which are already owned by most veteran players. Several new players are also interested in new vehicles in the multiplayer game, which is why the studio is expected to add at least 10 new cars with the upcoming update.

This article lists five GTA Online cars that you should sell to make room for new cars, especially the Overflod Pipistrello.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not ranked in any order.

5 GTA Online cars to sell to make room for the Overflod Pipistrello

1) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Imponte Deluxo has been in the game for nearly seven years, and it is time for you to sell it. It is one of the craziest vehicles in GTA Online that can run on the ground and fly in the air. While the Deluxo was fascinating for many during its launch, it soon became one of the most despised vehicles due to its weaponry and flying ability.

Trending

As of 2024, the Imponte Deluxo is a forgotten vehicle. Therefore, you should sell it to make room for the Overflod Pipistrello. You can get back up to $3,705,950 by selling the vehicle.

2) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is one of the most notorious vehicles for many reasons. While it has rocket boost, weapons, and jumping features, the Scramjet is known as a water vehicle in GTA Online. Whenever you take the vehicle into the air, it is most likely to land on water, destroying itself.

As a result, many players avoid buying it, except for stunt drivers. If you are a veteran GTA Online player, you are most likely to have the Declasse Scramjet sitting idle in your garage. If so, you should sell it for up to $2,540,825.

3) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg was once the king of underwater exploration. However, it was overshadowed by the Pegassi Toreador. Although both are great for finding the underwater UFO in GTA 5 Online and other related explorations, the Toreador is slightly better in every aspect.

Therefore, if you own both vehicles or do not engage in underwater exploration much, you should sell the Ocelot Stromberg and reclaim up to $1,629,550. Having two similar types of vehicles in GTA Online is a waste of money, and therefore, you should make room for newer vehicles.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

The motorhead community had high hopes when Rockstar Games first released the Penaud La Coureuse in GTA 5 Online. It is a rally car that also comes with Imani Tech and Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. However, it is now regarded as one of the worst Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online.

The vehicle lacks proper armor upgrades and is also slower than many other cars. Therefore, players should sell the Penaud La Coureuse and recollect up to $1,553,388.

5) Vapid Slamtruck

The Vapid Slamtruck in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Slamtruck is one of the most fraudulent vehicles in the game. While it looks great and its highly customizable, the car cannot do the one thing it is supposed to do properly. It is a towing vehicle that cannot hold or carry anything on its back. Moreover, the slamming feature is also weak and non-existent.

The Vapid Slamtruck has become one of the most useless vehicles in GTA Online and you should immediately sell it to make room for the Overflod Pipistrello.

Related articles on Grand Theft Auto Online: