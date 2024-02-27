5 GTA Online weapons that should be carried forward in GTA 6

Weapons are a must-have in Grand Theft Auto titles, especially GTA Online. And with the release of GTA 6 set for next year, many are wondering what kind of firearms they will get to see in this game. Over the years, Rockstar Games has added several weapons in its 2013 multiplayer, some new and others from previous entries. There are quite a few from this list that deserve a return in the next installment.

The multiplayer also features some futuristic firearms, but most fans are against their inclusion in the sequel as they don't fit within the series' theme. Let's take a look at five Grand Theft Auto Online weapons that should be carried forward in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Minigun and 4 other GTA Online weapons that should be carried forward in GTA 6

1) Assault Shotgun

Shotguns deal a lot of damage up close but usually feature a rather slow reload animation, which is a bit of a downside. However, Grand Theft Auto Online's Assault Shotgun boasts a quick firing rate that makes it an ideal weapon for close-quarters combat.

The Assault Shotgun has been a part of the series since Grand Theft Auto 4: The Lost and Damned and is worthy of being carried forward in Grand Theft Auto 6. Its design appears to be inspired by the UTAS UTS-15 and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation stores in GTA Online.

2) Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb is a remote explosive and a must-have in Grand Theft Auto Online. It sticks on almost any surface and can be detonated at will at the click of a button. Most unarmored vehicles can be destroyed with just a single Sticky Bomb, which makes this an incredibly useful item in both story mode and in a competitive multiplayer environment.

Rockstar Games has featured variants of the Sticky Bomb in older GTA titles, and it could also be of use in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Minigun

The Minigun is an iconic weapon in the Grand Theft Auto series, having appeared first in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Since Grand Theft Auto 6's map is set to feature Vice City, Rockstar should bring this weapon back in the game.

The Minigun is one of the most destructive firearms in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is capable of destroying vehicles and enemies within seconds, thanks to its rapid firing rate. Rockstar has also created its futuristic variant, the Widowmaker, but it would be better if the studio keeps things realistic in GTA 6.

4) Special Carbine

The Special Carbine is an Assault Rifle in GTA Online that is seemingly based on the Heckler & Koch G36C. It has a quick firing rate, good accuracy, and can neutralize players in around eleven shots. There are various attachments available for the Special Carbine, and it can also be upgraded to its MK II variant.

Quite a bit was revealed about Grand Theft Auto 6 in its first trailer, but the weapons it will feature are yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, the Special Carbine can be a good addition to the upcoming game's arsenal.

5) Tear Gas

The Tear Gas is a pretty unique weapon in Grand Theft Auto Online as it kills NPCs by asphyxiating those caught in its effective radius. While players don't typically don't use Tear Gas in intense combat scenarios, it has the potential to be a useful tool for stealth-based gameplay.

Many fans want Rockstar Games to improve stealth mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 6. If they end up doing so, Tear Gas might prove to be a vital tool for those who prefer engaging in this style of gameplay.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto 6 content from Sportskeeda:

Anita Ward and GTA 6 || Trailer 2 hype increased || Anita Ward Spotify banner changes to GTA 6 logo || A+ level teasing for trailer 2 || RDR 2 missions in GTA 6 || Trailer 2 release date rumor || Leaked features ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : What do you want more in GTA 6? Returning weapons New weapons 0 votes