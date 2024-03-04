5 open-world features GTA 6 Online needs to refine

A lot of the excitement surrounding GTA 6 is also regarding its currently unannounced multiplayer, which might be titled GTA 6 Online. GTA 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has been highly successful for Rockstar Games, and many wonder how the studio would improve upon it in the upcoming title. While the official word has yet to arrive, there are some things that, if refined, could help deliver an even more fun experience.

More on the same is expected to be revealed as we approach the much-anticipated sequel's 2025 release date. While we wait, let's look at five open-world features GTA 6 Online needs to refine.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

NPC driving and four other open-world features GTA 6 Online need to refine

1) Sports activities

The open-world activities in GTA Online, like golf, tennis, and arm wrestling, can be quite fun to participate in with friends. However, Rockstar must add more to this list in GTA 6 Online, such as multiplayer basketball, bowling, pool, triathlons, and more, to give players more options.

These could provide an enjoyable escape from missions and jobs, especially if the game turns out as gritty as GTA Online. Additionally, the gameplay mechanics and controls must be smooth and easy to understand to provide a seamless experience in a multiplayer environment.

Notably, these open-world activities should also be present in GTA 6's story mode.

2) More diverse traffic

A shot of GTA 6's traffic from its debut trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online features countless vehicles in its catalog, and more are coming with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update soon. However, the NPC traffic is very dull as it mostly consists of the same old cars that were in the game at launch. New cars never spawn in traffic and can only be seen when another player is driving them.

One way to refine this open-world feature in GTA 6 Online is by having it evolve over time. Rockstar could let some from a batch of new cars spawn in traffic. While this would allow players to access them for free, it can be countered by not letting them save stolen expensive rides in their garage.

3) NPC driving

One of the worst things about open-world exploration in GTA Online is having NPCs drive into you. Some of them can make really unexpected turns to collide with your car, which seems intentional on many occasions.

Not only does this damage one's vehicle, but it is extremely annoying, especially during missions. Improving the NPC AI could help refine this gameplay element in the next title. But if it is intentional, then Rockstar Games should make it a little infrequent and less obvious.

4) Accessible restaurants

GTA 5 and Online do not feature any accessible restaurants. This is a bizarre exclusion of one of the series' long-running and popular features, which, needless to say, doesn't help with immersion.

Though players can buy snacks from departmental stores and consume them to regain health in GTA Online, GTA 6 Online should throw restaurants and street vendors into the mix. Besides contributing to immersion, this could also help those who like roleplaying.

Additionally, just like sports activities, accessible restaurants should be present in GTA 6's story mode as well.

5) Periodic map expansions

GTA 5 and Online are 10 years old, but their map of Los Santos and Blaine County has never been subjected to any significant changes. The Diamond Casino and Resort is just one building, and the Cayo Perico Island cannot be explored in Freemode without utilizing glitches.

The lack of any real changes or additions in a decade made the game progressively boring. GTA 6 Online should go the opposite route and expand its map at regular intervals. This could be done by adding new cities (or even those from other GTA titles) or islands, keeping the game fresh over time.

