5 reasons to avoid GTA Trilogy Switch version

Rockstar Games released the GTA Trilogy Switch version in February 2022, allowing gamers to enjoy three of its classic titles on the handheld console: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Note that these are all remastered versions, and the studio promises enhanced gameplay, but the ground reality is far from it, especially on the Nintendo Switch.

While there are many reasons to avoid buying the GTA Trilogy Switch version, this article lists five you should take note of.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons not to buy the GTA Trilogy Switch version in 2024

1) Low-resolution gaming experience

A screenshot from the GTA Trilogy Switch version (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games offers up to 4K 60 FPS resolution for GTA Trilogy on Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch can't pull this high a resolution as its screen can't go as far as 1280x720 pixels. So, players must make do with that.

Even if you plug the Nintendo Switch into a bigger screen, it may not be able to produce high-resolution images due to its hardware limitations.

2) Still not free from bugs

Even after two years after its release, the GTA Trilogy Switch version is still not free from bugs and glitches. Notably, the bug issue is common across all other platforms. Many annoying and weird glitches on the GTA Vice City Switch version ruin the gaming experience.

The other two titles also face similar issues such as missing textures, bad collision effects, objects disappearing, and many others.

3) The gameplay lacks the original vibes

Since the GTA Trilogy Switch version is based on the original Grand Theft Auto games, it is expected to offer the same experience as before. However, many players stated the gameplay lacks many aspects that made the OG titles iconic.

Most Grand Theft Auto Trilogy reviews said the graphics look cartoonish and all three titles look and feel exactly the same. This is also applicable to the GTA Trilogy Switch version.

4) Uses weak rendering technology

Since the Nintendo Switch's hardware is not as powerful as the PC and other modern consoles, it uses a weak rendering technology to keep the gameplay as smooth as possible. However, this also results in the weird formation of the map and its objects.

Similar to the old versions, you can see objects spawning and disappearing near you, which should not be the case in a remastered version. Both the Switch’s hardware and Rockstar’s faulty remastering method are responsible for this, hampers the experience.

5) Netflix is offering it for free

A screenshot from the GTA Trilogy Netflix version (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy Netflix version runs on Android and iOS devices, which have more or less the same screen sizes and resolutions similar to the Switch. While the GTA Trilogy Switch version costs $59.99, Netflix offers the game for free with its monthly subscription.

Therefore, playing the game using Netflix instead of buying the GTA Trilogy Switch version is a better option. The Netflix version also has better graphics, which is still missing from the other major platforms.

FAQ

Are there any other Grand Theft Auto games on the Nintendo Switch?

No. As of May 2024, Rockstar Games hasn’t released any other Grand Theft Auto series games on the Nintendo Switch, except for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. However, you can play Red Dead Redemption and L.A. Noire, which are also from Rockstar Games.

Other articles on Grand Theft Auto:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback