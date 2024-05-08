5 of the most entertaining GTA antagonists so far, ranked

The GTA antagonists play a huge role in carrying the gameplay forward. While most players usually praise the protagonists and other side characters, antagonists also deserve recognition for their roles. Rockstar Games has introduced over 50 antagonists in the series so far. While some are straightforward savage and terrifying, others use friendly behavior to cover their evil side.

This article ranks five GTA antagonists who tricked the player base with their entertaining qualities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions. The ranking is based on the release order of the games.

Ranking 5 of the most entertaining GTA antagonists so far

5) Catalina

There is no doubt that Catalina is one of the most hated characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. However, she also keeps the plot entertaining. Rockstar Games cast her in two different games: Grand Theft Auto: 3 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. She is mischievous and unpredictable in both games.

Catalina is notorious for dominating her partners and using them for her goals. The GTA antagonist's way of communicating with others is what makes her entertaining.

4) Lance Vance

Lance Vance is a guy who broke many fans’ hearts in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. While he was Tommy Vercetti's friendly and entertaining partner, his betrayal came as a shocker for both players and the popular Grand Theft Auto protagonist.

Lance Vance keeps missions interesting with his goofy behavior and witty commentary. Hanging out with him is also fun until he becomes an antagonist.

3) Ryder

Ryder is one of the most mischievous GTA antagonists from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. He pretended to be a fool to remain unnoticed, but his actions were later uncovered anyway.

Ryder undertook a few missions with CJ before getting exposed. Those were undoubtedly some of the best missions in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Ryder is a gangster who has funny ways of doing things. If he hadn’t betrayed CJ and the Grove Street Families, he certainly would have been remembered as one of the best friendly characters in the Grand Theft Auto series.

2) Big Smoke

Big Smoke, is one of the top entertaining characters from the 3D Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series. However, his greed for money made him one of the most notorious GTA antagonists. He is one of the main reasons why GTA San Andreas is still popular after two decades.

Big Smoke delivered many famous dialogues in San Andreas that became cult classics in the later period. He keeps the early missions of the game entertaining for all players. However, his betrayal is one of the most twisted plots in the Grand Theft Auto series.

1) Isiah Friedlander

Isiah Friedlander is a minor villain in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, who later emerges as one of the major GTA antagonists in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. He is a therapist who asks many weird questions and also gives witty remarks to his clients.

Isiah's therapy sessions with Michael are comedy gold in the Story Mode. His appearance in Grand Theft Auto Online was also entertaining as he tried to sell psychedelic drugs and gave hilarious justifications for doing so.

