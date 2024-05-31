5 reasons to avoid Pegassi Reaper in GTA Online

The Pegassi Reaper is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online that was added with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update in June 2016. Since then, the car always has been a part of the multiplayer game and was very popular in the initial years. However, as of 2024, Rockstar Games has added many other newer cars that beat the Reaper in every aspect.

That said, this article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should avoid getting the Pegassi Reaper in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five reasons why the Pegassi Reaper is not a good deal in GTA Online in 2024

1) Slow top speed

A promotional image of the Pegassi Reaper in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Reaper is one of the slowest cars in GTA Online in the Supercar category. Even if you consider only the Pegassi cars, the Reaper ranks 11th out of the 16 cars available right now.

The Reaper can reach a top speed of 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h, which is good enough for daily commuting. However, if you are looking for a fast race car, then you should avoid the Reaper at all costs. The fastest race-compatible Pegassi supercar is the Torero XO which can reach up to 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h.

2) Limited number of customizations

The Pegassi Reaper has a limited number of customizations compared to many other new cars in GTA 5 Online. Since it is a car from 2016, Rockstar Games did not put much effort into the variations of customization. For example, it does not have any liveries, which is one of the must-have customizations in contemporary times.

Apart from the regular customization options such as body paint, engine, suspension, etc., the Pegassi Reaper only has four spoilers as an extravagant option.

3) Prone to oversteer

The Reaper has a very low ground clearance. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Reaper is a very good car to drive in a straight line. However, the roads are not always straight. If you try to take a corner at high speeds in the vehicle, it tends to spin out uncontrollably at times.

Therefore, if you want a good free-roam car in Grand Theft Auto Online, then look for other options rather than the Reaper. Additionally, since it is a supercar, it has a very low ground clearance, which is not ideal for driving on unpaved roads.

4) Cannot withstand missiles

The Pegassi Reaper cannot withstand a single shot from a homing missile or sticky bomb. Although it has an armor upgrade option, it only protects the engine from collision-related damages. The car lacks extra armor plating which is very essential for withstanding missiles.

The Reaper can withstand two rounds of explosive bullets and has a bulletproof rear panel. However, it is not an armored car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. If you are looking for a strong vehicle that can protect you from Oppressor griefers, avoid the Reaper.

5) Better options are available at low costs

A fully customized Reaper in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Reaper is a decently expensive vehicle that costs $1,595,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. However, there are other cheaper cars in GTA Online that don’t cost a fortune.

If you consider the price and top-speed ratio, then you can go for the Pegassi Monroe (122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h), Pegassi Zentorno (122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h), and Pegassi Toros (127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h). These cars also have better customization options compared to the Reaper.

