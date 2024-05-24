5 reasons to buy Dewbauchee Exemplar in GTA Online

Dewbauchee Exemplar is one of the cars that have been in GTA Online since launch. It's part of the game's Coupes Cars category and is available at an extremely affordable rate, offering pretty satisfactory performance as well as stylish looks that can make heads turn in Los Santos and Blaine County. Therefore, all players can consider adding this ride to their in-game collection.

That being said, it is always good to learn a bit about a commodity before purchasing it. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons to buy a Dewbauchee Exemplar in GTA Online.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Limited availability and 4 other reasons to buy a Dewbauchee Exemplar in GTA Online

1) Good overall performance

Exemplar is one of Dewbauchee's best handling cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a reputed GTA Online vehicle YouTuber, suggest that a completely upgraded Dewbauchee Exemplar can achieve a top speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h). Although the statistic isn't incredibly impressive, it is pretty satisfactory.

Exemplar also accelerates pretty quickly after complete upgradation and handles really well. Taking these things into account, it can be considered a decent choice for certain missions and free-roaming.

2) Affordable price

Exemplar's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

One of the worst things about GTA Online is its inflated economy. In 2024, even the most average rides can end up costing millions of dollars, which, needless to say, isn't justified at all.

As a result, players are often on the lookout for value-for-money deals and the Exemplar offers exactly that. It costs just $205,000, which most should be able to afford, especially if they regularly sell Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

3) Limited availability

All cars at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Numerous cars were removed from GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update's release in June 2023. Dewbauchee Exemplar was, unfortunately, among them and can no longer be purchased from any in-game website.

However, Rockstar Games added it back for the latest GTA Online weekly update themed around Dewbauchee cars, so it will be available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport through May 29, 2024.

4) Four-seater alternative to the Rapid GT

Here's a look at the Dewbauchee Rapid GT (Image via GTA Wiki)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT is a stylish two-door GTA Online Sports Car that, per Broughy1322, can hit a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). It could be bought for just $132,000 before it was removed from the game last year.

Although it has also been added back for this week, the Dewbauchee Exemplar stands out as a better option since it's a four-seater. It looks very similar to the Rapid GT, has comparable performance, and its extra capacity will be very beneficial for missions that involve multiple players.

5) Great choice for beginners

Heists can help beginners get rich in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Beginners in GTA usually don't have enough cash in their Maze Bank accounts to afford the game's best vehicles, and hence, must initially settle for cheap rides. While there are some inexpensive cars to choose from, most of them aren't exactly useful.

That being said, Dewbauchee Exemplar's performance at such a significantly affordable price tag makes it a great choice for beginners. Its speed will be an asset for missions, handling will be comfortable for inexperienced drivers, and looks will impress those who prefer modern car designs.

In a nutshell, Dewbauchee Exemplar is among the best cars for GTA Online beginners to start grinding the game with and they must buy it before it gets removed once again.

