5 things to avoid in GTA Online (July 31 - August 6, 2025)

Every GTA Online weekly update introduces a set of time-limited bonuses. These are usually payout increments, property and vehicle discounts, and a couple of other offers. While most are worth cashing in on, some deals are better avoided. Additionally, players should also consider not doing certain things even if they are paying more than usual, as they simply aren't worth the time and effort.
In this article, we will look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, that is, from today, July 31, through August 6, 2025.
Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Playing Taxi Work and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 31 - August 6, 2025)
1) Purchasing Vapid Winky
Vapid Winky debuted in December 2020 with The Cayo Perico Heist update. This off-roader's design seems to be based on the Ford GPW, and it has some interesting options for cosmetic customization.
That said, it has a very poor top speed, even with standard performance upgrades installed, and isn't worth its $1,000,000 price tag, or even the $825,000 Trade Price.
Winky is the GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week, giving players a chance to obtain it for free, but they can still avoid getting the car, as it won't be very useful in general gameplay.
2) Playing Taxi Work
GTA Online Taxi Work is paying double the usual cash this week. This activity can be started by visiting the Downtown Cab Co. office in Los Santos, and the bonuses can make it seem worth the grind.
Unfortunately, players won't be earning much even with the increment in effect. On top of that, the gameplay aspect is pretty slow and boring, and the payout can decrease if you take too long or the cab takes damage during the job, which is why players can avoid doing Taxi Work.
Some other recently added activities, like GTA Online Safeguard Deliveries and QuickiePharm Delivery missions, are also handing out 2x the usual rewards this week. They also offer only a decent money-making opportunity, but are a lot more exciting in comparison.
3) Obtaining Vapid Aleutian
The Vapid Aleutian is an SUV that's compatible with Imani Tech and Armor Plating. Both of these upgrades are highly useful, especially for those who play in Public sessions. It also has decent customizability and performance, and can be bought for $1,835,000.
Aleutian is somewhat worth the investment, but players should avoid getting it via cash this week. The current GTA Online weekly update has made this SUV the LS Car Meet Prize Ride, which means that it can be obtained for free through August 6, 2025.
4) Buying Small Warehouses
The current weekly update has discounted all Special Cargo Warehouses by 30%. These properties can be purchased after buying a CEO Office, and come in three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large.
Players are free to buy either (a total of five in any combination is allowed), but Small Warehouses should be avoided if possible. They have the lowest crate storage capacity, which will result in lower profits, and frequent missions, which essentially means more grinding. The discounts available this week should instead be utilized to invest in Large or Medium Warehouses.
5) Getting Buckingham Volatus
Rockstar Games introduced the Buckingham Volatus, a design likely inspired by the Airbus Helicopters H160, back in June 2016. It is one of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online, but doesn't have any other useful attributes or room for modifications besides respraying.
This wouldn't have been much of an issue had the Volatus been affordable, but it costs $2,295,000, which is way too much for what the helicopter offers. The current weekly update has discounted it by 40%, but the final price would still not be worth it.
