5 best businesses in GTA 5 Online before Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Players are often on the lookout for the best businesses in GTA 5 Online, and the game, luckily, has no shortage of them. In fact, some of them offer more than one way of earning an income. With the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update set to release on March 7, 2024, acquiring a business and setting up a source of stable income could help in preparing for the same.

There are also some enticing but reportedly expensive vehicles coming with the said update, and these businesses might help afford them. So, let's look at the five best businesses in GTA 5 Online before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

The Salvage Yard and 4 other best businesses in GTA 5 Online before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop has been one of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online for a while. It can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures and features multiple ways to make money, the best of which are Robbery Contracts. These jobs are like heists, each having a few setup missions and a finale.

The payout is usually between $100,000 and $200,000, except for the Union Depository Contract, which can pay over $300,000. Players can also make money via Client Jobs and Exotic Exports and get access to a 10-car garage with this business. Additionally, all vehicle modifications are unlocked when customizing a vehicle at the Auto Shop.

2) Hangar

The Hangar was unpopular when it debuted, but the changes made by Rockstar Games made it one of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online. This establishment is operated by stealing crates and selling them for a profit. A lot of money can be made from this business, but it might take some time.

A hangar is required to store and customize many planes and helicopters in GTA Online. Furthermore, getting one at Fort Zancudo grants access to the restricted military base.

3) Acid Lab

Unlike other of the best businesses in GTA 5 Online, the Acid Lab cannot be purchased from a website. Instead, players can set it up inside the Brickade 6x6 armored truck for $750,000 by completing The First Dose DLC missions. Owners must then complete resupply runs periodically (or buy supplies remotely) and sell the finished product to earn a profit.

Manufacturing Acid usually takes a long time, but a time-limited speed boost can be activated every 24 hours. Notably, installing upgrades can reduce the time taken, as well as increase the final sale value. Naming the product in the Interaction Menu before selling it also rewards a 5% bonus.

4) The Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is the newest addition to the list of best businesses in GTA 5 Online. Added with December 2023's The Chop Shop DLC, this business can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures and is incredibly solo-friendly.

Salvage Yard Robberies are the best money-making option this business offers. These jobs are like Auto Shop Robbery Contracts but usually pay much more. Players can also complete Tow Truck Service missions to make extra money from the Salvage Yard in addition to the passive income generated in its safe.

5) Celebrity Solutions Agency

Players can buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency business from Dynasty 8 Executive and operate it with GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton. It offers many ways to make money, among which are Security Contracts, each paying between $31,000 and $70,000 depending on the level of difficulty.

Completing one Security Contract unlocks the VIP Contract, which takes a while to wrap up but pays a million dollars. The Agency business also features Payphone Hits that, although not as profitable as the other two per job, can be finished easily and repeated after a 10-minute cooldown.

