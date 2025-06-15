GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Which is better (and which is easier)?

First-time players often wonder which approach they should go with in GTA 5: Freighter or Offshore? These two are related to a heist planned by Trevor Philips, one of the game's three story mode protagonists. The two approaches have different gameplay elements and endings, and while both can be fun, one can be considered better and easier.

Those replaying Grand Theft Auto 5 might also wonder if switching their approach from the previous playthrough (whatever their choice was at the time) could yield better results. For those interested, this article will answer whether you should choose GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: A guide for choosing the better approach to The Merryweather Heist

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Both approaches are planned by Trevor Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Merryweather Heist is planned by Trevor Philips and carried out by the lead trio (Michael, Franklin, and Trevor). The objective is stealing a "device" from Merryweather Security, a private military/mercenary firm.

After Scouting the Port, which is widely considered one of the worst GTA 5 story mode missions, players must choose an approach for The Merryweather Heist - Freighter or Offshore. In the following sections, we will briefly look at how the two play out and then decide which is better.

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Freighter approach

The GTA 5 Freighter approach features just one setup mission, which involves stealing a submersible (a compact submarine). It is extremely simple, as the underwater vehicle will be dangling from a ship, and all one needs to do is shoot the cables with a sniper rifle. The submersible will then fall into the water, allowing players to steal and stash it at the extraction point.

Once this setup mission has been completed, the Merryweather Heist finale can be started. The Freighter approach features Michael boarding a docked ship with Merryweather guards all over. His objective is to plant some sticky bombs at specific locations on it. Franklin will be providing cover from a vantage point with a sniper rifle.

When the bombs have been planted and detonated, the ship will sink. Michael will be tasked with locating the device underwater using a tracker. When the device is found, Trevor will chime in with the submersible, collect it, and take off with it to a different spot at the docks.

Check out: Is GTA 5's Michael De Santa in GTA 6? Possible Easter egg explored

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Offshore approach

The GTA 5 Offshore approach for The Merryweather Heist features two setup missions. One of them is the same as before, but the other involves stealing a Cargobob helicopter from Fort Zancudo.

Just entering this military airbase triggers a high Wanted Level, and not only the cops, but also tanks and helicopters will attack you. You must be quick, somehow steal the Cargobob in all this commotion, avoid being blown apart by a military helicopter on their tail, and can only then stash it at the Sandy Shores airfield. Needless to say, all of this is quite challenging.

Check out: GTA 6 to change the classic Wanted Level system: Rumor explored

Once these two setup missions are complete, the Merryweather Heist finale can be started. The Offshore approach features Michael and Franklin flying the Cargobob to a Merryweather test site out at sea. The submersible is hitched to it and has Trevor inside.

Upon getting there, the submersible must be dropped underwater, and players must locate the device using a tracker. When the device is collected, the submersible needs to resurface for Michael to reattach it to the Cargobob.

At this point, the group will be attacked by Merryweather backup, and Franklin will be tasked with eliminating them. Once the backup has been dealt with, the trio must head back to the Sandy Shores airstrip to finish the heist.

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Which is better?

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: The submersible in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Freighter appears to be the better choice, as it involves a varied set of actions. Providing cover as Franklin with the sniper rifle can be fun, and the final cutscene of this approach features one of the most hilarious moments with Lester Crest.

Also check: 5 remarkable Rockstar game moments that GTA 6 should recreate

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Which is easier?

GTA 5 Freighter has only one setup mission, whereas the Offshore approach has two. The second setup mission of the latter is also pretty difficult.

Flying around in the Cargobob can make the Offshore approach's finale lengthier as well, especially for those who aren't skilled pilots. The Freighter approach finale, on the other hand, is contained within a somewhat similar area and can be wrapped up quickly. All things considered, GTA 5 Freighter is the easier of the two.

Read more: GTA 5 secures a spot in the top 5 PS4 and PS5 downloads for May 2025

GTA 5 Freighter or Offshore: Payout

There is no payout for The Merryweather Heist in GTA 5 story mode with either of these approaches. So, it would be better for players to go with the easier approach and quickly move forward with the story.

