GTA 5 Online: A glitch apparently gives 500k every few mins

Several GTA 5 Online money glitches have surfaced before, only to be eventually patched up by Rockstar Games. However, the Grand Theft Auto community keeps finding new ways to make money quicker than using legitimate means. For example, a recent glitch, involving a custom playlist of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, apparently lets players make $500,000 every few minutes.

Based on the information provided by the source, it works only on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions of the multiplayer. Let's take a closer look at this GTA 5 Online glitch that apparently gives $500k every few minutes.

Recent GTA 5 Online money glitch uses custom Cluckin Bell Farm Raid playlist to apparently give $500k every few minutes

YouTuber Obese Giraffe uploaded a video on June 20, 2025, describing a GTA 5 Online glitch that should give players $500,000 every few minutes. It basically aims to skip all the setup missions of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, allowing one to directly access the finale, Scene of the Crime, and collect its payout (500k) quicker than usual.

For those wondering, completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid the legitimate way can take around 45 minutes to an hour. There is also a cooldown period before it can be replayed.

According to the video in question, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S users must bookmark a custom playlist provided by the YouTuber to execute this glitch. They must also have played the Farm Raid at least once.

When these two criteria are met, they must open the GTA 5 Online Interaction Menu, go to Preferences > Map Blip Options > Jobs, and set all Jobs to custom. After that, they should head over to any blue Job marker on the map, stand in its middle, open the pause menu, start the custom playlist mentioned earlier, and accept the confirmation.

At this point, players should start spamming right on their controller's D-Pad. According to the video, doing this should put them into a GTA 5 Online Job lobby, which they must then quit. If things go correctly, PS5 users should load into Cluckin Bell Farm Raid's final mission, Scene of the Crime. Xbox One and Series X/S users, on the other hand, should get the campaign's penultimate mission, beating which could unlock the finale.

An official screenshot from the Scene of the Crime mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per the YouTuber, PS5 users can repeat these steps without waiting, earning 500k every few minutes, but Xbox users must sit through the usual cooldown.

Based on the latest comments on the video, the glitch appears to be working so far. That said, it should be noted that Rockstar Games usually patches such exploits with background updates. Furthermore, using money glitches runs the risk of account suspensions or bans. Hence, readers are advised to use them at their discretion.

