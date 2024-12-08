GTA 5 update today: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new GTA 5 update today, January 21, 2024. The patch is now available to download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the purpose behind the update isn't clear at the moment, the patch notes are expected to be shared by the developers soon, revealing what the patch does.

This article shares everything you need to know about the GTA 5 update today.

Note: This article gets updated whenever a new update is released for the game.

GTA 5 update today (January 21, 2025): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The new GTA 5 update today takes only a few MBs on consoles, suggesting that it doesn't do anything major and supposedly fixes some background issues or glitches found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

(The patch notes will be updated here as soon as they become available)

GTA 5 update today: New Year 2025 starts in Los Santos (January 2, 2025)

Today, the new GTA 5 update kickstarted the first weekly event of 2025. The main focus is on the Agents of Sabotage story, as Rockstar is giving up to 3x bonuses on The FIB Files finales as Bodyguards and Associates. Moreover, adversary mode Trap Door is also giving 2x bonuses to players this week.

GTA 5 update today: The snow is now live on all platforms (December 19, 2024)

The latest GTA 5 update is all about kicking off the Holiday season in the virtual world of Los Santos. Till January 1, 2025, gamers can enjoy a lot of festive-themed bonuses in the popular online multiplayer title. The update also added the following brand-new vehicles:

All popular Festive Surprise events have also returned, including:

Here are some of the items on discounts during the ongoing snow event:

Pegassi Torero

Dewbauchee JB700

Bravado Greenwood

Karin Boor

Battle Rifle

Übermacht Revolter

Gallivanter Baller ST

Western Company Rogue

Nagasaki Havok

Stun Gun

GTA 5 update today (December 10, 2024)

The GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC is now available to download and play on the supported platforms. The download size varies on both consoles by a fair bit. Here are the pre-load sizes for either console:

PS4 - 2.831 GB

- 2.831 GB PS5 - 6.090 GB

- 6.090 GB Xbox One - 2GB (minimum)

2GB (minimum) Xbox Series X|S - 13 GB

13 GB PC - 3.12 Gb (approx)

GTA 5 update today: When was the DLC released?

The new GTA 5 update was released on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC around 2 am PT, on December 10, 2024.

Winter DLC 2024: What all is being added?

A promotional image for the upcoming Agents of Sabotage DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much in the DLC data so far. However, we do know a few things since the DLC is now officially released.

The major attraction of this year's December DLC is the new robbery business that involves the Darnell Bros Garment Factory in Los Santos. Players' associates in this business are Pavel (from The Cayo Perico Heist) and a former FIB officer, Jodi Marshall.

Some of the other additions include new Dispatch Work missions, Benefactor Terrorbyte upgrades, and new cars like the Predator Police Boat and Bravado Banshee GTS. Here's a complete list of cars added with the GTA update:

Apart from that, a new set of missions is now available via the Garment Factory:

Lastly, 50 existing vehicles have now been compatible with Missile Lock-On Jammer as part of the Agents of Sabotage.

