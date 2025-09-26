GTA Online Halloween 2025: Expected release window

Rockstar has officially teased the upcoming GTA Online Halloween 2025 event, so we know exactly when you can expect it. Most regular players are already aware of what this means. It's an annual event that brings Halloween-themed game modes, vehicles, outfits, and more. This lasts for the entire month, with the game receiving regular weekly updates that continue the Halloween theme.
While Rockstar hasn't revealed all the details of what's coming with GTA Online Halloween 2025, the company's latest Newswire article says that it begins next week. So, here's everything you should know about it.
Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and speculative in nature.
GTA Online Halloween 2025: Expected release date and time
The GTA Online Halloween 2025 event update is expected to release on October 2, 2025, between 4:00 and 6:00 am ET.
It should be noted that Rockstar hasn't mentioned the exact date or time for this particular event as of now. However, we can expect it to release around this day and time because that's when the weekly updates arrive in-game. While major DLCs are released on Tuesdays, weekly events come out on Thursdays.
This has been the case for nearly every update to date, including the last GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online Halloween 2025: Expected game modes, vehicles, and more
Here's what Rockstar had to say about the upcoming Halloween event in their latest Newswire post:
"Dust off your favorite mask and prepare for Halloween beginning next week in GTA Online. Fight off hordes of undead in snowy North Yankton and embrace the dark against a new foe. Plus, favorite modes and Freemode events return, along with a bundle of rare treats up for grabs."
While we can't be certain about what or who the new foe could be, it seems that Ludendorff Cemetery Survival is making a return. This was a temporary game mode or Job introduced during the Halloween event last year, where players get to survive against hordes of zombies. The types of zombies you can expect here are:
- Armored: Will be wearing highly resistant armor; can also spawn in Explosive or Fiery variants.
- Explosive: Triggers an EMP blast when it reaches you or is killed.
- Fiery: Will set you on fire if it gets close; also, it bursts into flames when killed.
- Mage: Sprays toxic gas clouds with its staff.
- Possessed animals: Hostile boars, coyotes, and deer.
You have to clear 10 rounds of increasingly dangerous zombies while your health and ammo bar remain hidden. Several weapons and health pickups will continuously spawn while you're playing the game mode.
Rockstar introduced a new zombie survival game mode last month called Cayo Perico Survival, so it could also be returning with GTA Online Halloween 2025. This mode was extremely similar to Ludendorff Cemetery Survival, except it was set in Cayo Perico and featured new types of zombies.
The Halloween event is also expected to bring back some of the limited-time Halloween-themed vehicles in GTA Online, which are:
- Albany Lurcher
- LCC Sanctus
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Apocalypse Cerberus
- Chariot Romero Hearse
So, if you want to add any of the following to your garage, keep an eye out for when they go on sale. In addition to this, expect a host of Halloween-themed events, collectibles, and game modes like:
Rockstar may not bring back all of these, and they could even add new ones. Furthermore, GTA Online Halloween 2025 is also expected to feature some seasonal outfit unlocks (like the skeleton bodysuit and the mummy outfit), and possibly even some new clothing.
Most of these unlocks, vehicles, game modes, and more will go away when GTA Online Halloween 2025 ends. As such, make sure to log in during the event and collect everything you want as soon as possible.
