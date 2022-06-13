GTA San Andreas dating guide: All girlfriends location and more details

In GTA: San Andreas, the main protagonist and CJ meet various potential love interests with whom they go on dates. There are six possible women the protagonist can have relationships with, each of whom provides him with a perk, a car, and a distinctive attire.

The romance mechanic in GTA San Andreas was the most in-depth and interactive out of all the other GTA games, as it gave the players the option to pursue whichever women they felt connected to. Because of this, a lot of fans wished Rockstar Games kept implementing dating sim mechanics in their future games as well.

With the release of GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition, many players will be exposed to this unique dating mechanic for the first time, so to help those players, this article will provide them with all of the important information they need to know about dating in GTA San Andreas.

Everything players need to know about dating in GTA San Andreas

How does the dating mechanic work in GTA San Andreas?

Other than Millie Perkins, dating any of the six girlfriends is not essential for 100 percent completion in GTA San Andreas. The two girlfriends that CJ meets through the GTA San Andreas narrative are Denise, who appears in the mission Burning Desire, and Millie, who appears in the quest Key To Her Heart. The other girlfriends are encountered through exploring San Andreas rather than through story missions.

When an NPC is dateable in GTA San Andreas, the players will see a blue arrow over their head. Then they just need to approach the NPC to start dating her. If the NPC is not drawn to the player, a prompt at the bottom of the screen will display what the player may change to better suit their preferences.

If the NPC is interested in the player, they will ask if the player wants to start dating them. If they respond affirmatively, the player can start dating them. High s*x appeal is also beneficial during this procedure. Their girlfriend's house will now display on the map as a heart icon. To go out with them, players need to go to their house and drive through the red marking.

Activities during dates in GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, three distinct activities are provided during dates. A visit to a restaurant (including fast-food chains, diners, formal restaurants, bars), dancing at a dance club, and driving.

Each girlfriend has various preferences in the three activities, as does Carl's physical attractiveness. Carl may be invited back to her apartment for "coffee" after a specific number of successful dates.

When Carl reaches a 35 percent -50 percent relationship status, the game will indicate that the girlfriend has shared her vehicle keys with CJ, and when the relationship status is maximized, Carl will receive special clothing from the girlfriend.

Each successful date boosts the relationship status by 5%. One bad date might reduce it by -5 percent. Successful dates that end with a cup of hot coffee boost the status by 10% each.

Girlfriends in GTA San Andreas

Denise Robinson

Denise initially meets CJ during the mission Burning Desire in GTA San Andreas, in which CJ sets fire to a residence held by Vagos members on the orders of Officer Frank Tenpenny. Denise, who was in the upstairs bedroom of the house, pleads for aid, prompting CJ to enter the blazing structure to save her.

Denise may be found in her residence in Ganton between the hours of 4:00 PM and 06:00 AM after completing the "Burning Desire" mission. Denise, unlike other girlfriends, has no conditions for dating her.

For food dates, Denise prefers Cluckin' Bell, The Well Stacked Pizza Co., or at Ten Green Bottles and for dancing, she likes the Alhambra, a club on the edge of Idlewood, Los Santos. Denise would prefer to drive with the player around the areas surrounding her home, such as Ganton and Idlewood, and does not mind how fast or slow the player drives.

Millie Perkins

Millie Perkins is a croupier at the Caligula's Palace casino in Las Venturas, and she, like Denise, is encountered throughout the main story since CJ and Woozie want her keycard to the casino.

To start dating Millie, players must first complete the "Key to Her Heart" mission in GTA San Andreas, in which CJ pretends to be her gimp for a BDSM date. She can be located at her home in Las Venturas' Prickle Pine neighborhood between 12:00 and 22:00.

Millie enjoys going to restaurants and bars. Steakhouse is nearby, as well as The Craw Bar and World of Coq, one block south of the Old Venturas Strip. She does not like CJ being too fat. For dancing, she likes the club east of The Camel's Toe.

During the drive, Millie likes having average speed and has a very broad range of approval, so the player should have no issues in keeping her satisfied. She also likes the region in which she lives, so Carl may simply drive her in loops about her neighborhood.

Millie's special date is perhaps her simplest and most rewarding, since the player may benefit from a 10% relationship increase from this date even before Millie begins inviting Carl in. Wear the gimp outfit to get this date. Instead of bringing her out on a date, Carl will just enter for "the k*nky things."

Carl is unable to give her any gifts or follow up with coffee on this occasion.

Helena Wankstein

Helena Wankstein can be spotted practicing target shooting at the Ammu-Nation shop in Blueberry, Red County after the completion of the mission, The Green Sabre. She is a Flint County resident who lives on her farm. She is usually home between 08:00 and 12:00 and 14:00 and 02:00.

Carl must have low muscle, low fat, and high se*x appeal in order to date Helena. Helena loves to dine out, and the closest one is the World of Coq restaurant in Rodeo, Los Santos.

Carl can take Helena to clubs in Idlewood, Los Santos (Alhambra) or Queens, San Fierro (G*ydar Station), but the Alhambra is a better option because it is closer, despite the fact that both clubs are far from Helena's residence.

Players must score at least 4,000 points to impress Helena with their dance. In rural places such as around her farm or attractive portions of town, Helena wants players to drive slowly.

Katie Zhan

Katie Zhan may first be discovered doing tai chi behind some bushes in the northeast corner of Avispa Country Club on the city's south end. She is plainly visible from the road. Katie likes men with s*x appeal and muscle, and she is generally at home between the hours of 12:00 and 00:00.

Katie likes dining and the closest one is the Paradiso Diner Restaurant adjacent to the Gant Bridge Information Centerr, while for dancing players may take her to G*ydar Station.

While driving, Katie appears to favor settings along the beach, thus driving at moderate speed around the region beneath the Gant Bridge and Jizzy's Pleasure Domes (including the latter's parking lot) or the Bayside area across the bridge is the best option.

Michelle Cannes

Michelle can be seen chatting with a pedestrian next to the water cooler near the rear entrance inside the driving school in Doherty, San Fierro, however, she is not usually encountered and often disappears if the player departs the Driving School or completes a Driving School challenge.

Carl must have a fat level of more than 50% and strong s*x appeal to gain her attention, however, this can be omitted if the player has a very high (around 90%) sex appeal or has gathered all oysters. She can generally be found in her garage in downtown San Fierro between 00:00 and 12:00.

Michelle loves to go to bars, with Misty's in Garcia being the closest bar and G*ydar Station being the closest dancing club. Michelle likes driving at high speeds, which are simple to achieve due to the mountainous roads in her neighborhood. Her favorite driving places are around Doherty and Garcia. Players can also encounter a special date where Michelle drives the car instead of them.

Barbara Schternvart

Barbara will be located outside the El Quebrados Sheriff's Station in GTA San Andreas and prefers that CJ is overweight, however, this is not required if his sex appeal is at its peak or if all Oysters have been collected.

Barbara may be found in the El Quebrados Sheriff Station between 00:00 and 06:00, or occasionally between 14:00 and 20:00 to take her out on dates after dating has begun. Barbara wants CJ to drive at about the same pace as typical traffic while on a driving date, and she enjoys driving around El Quebrados. Barbara prefers diners for a dinner date.

The nearest restaurant is Jays Diner, which is located approximately southwest of Barbara's house on the route between Las Venturas and San Fierro. The closest dance club is at The Camel's Toe in Las Venturas, while the G*ydar Station in San Fierro is a much further distant choice.

