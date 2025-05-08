How to get free Invetero Coquette D10 in GTA 5 Online update (May 8-14, 2025)

The newest GTA 5 Online update has brought the Invetero Coquette D10 back to the limelight. Players can currently obtain it for free by winning the LSCM Series in the top 5 positions for four consecutive days. The two-door sports car is quite popular for its resemblance to the Chevrolet Corvette C8, as well as its reliable performance for a vehicle of its type.

However, it’s not a brand new ride, and some may wonder if it’s even worth putting in the effort for. To help players make the decision, this article will share a few important details about the Invetero Coquette D10, which is currently obtainable for free in the GTA 5 Online update.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis.

Invetero Coquette D10 in the new GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (May 8-14, 2025)

Since its debut in 2020 with the Los Santos Summer Special update, the GTA 5 Online Invetero Coquette D10 is considered quite impressive on the road. Powered by an undisclosed engine with an 8-speed gearbox, the sports car possesses a top speed of 99.42 mph (160.00 km/h) as per the in-game files.

However, the Coquette D10 can go faster than that and touch a maximum speed of 130.50 mph (210.02 km/h) with all the performance upgrades. It can also complete a lap in about 1:03.797, which is decent.

The combination of good acceleration, handling, and top speed makes it a pretty reliable sports car in the game. The best part about the ride is its excellent crash deformation, allowing it to absorb a lot of damage before breaking down.

This makes it one of the best vehicles to be collected in the latest GTA 5 Online update. Players can use it to complete the GTA Online Data Leaks contract this week and earn related bonuses till May 14, 2025.

GTA 5 Online update’s Invetero Coquette D10: Design inspiration (May 8-14, 2025)

While the primary inspiration behind the Coquette D10’s design seems to be the Chevrolet Corvette C8, there are some resemblances to the Chevrolet Corvette C7 and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP (2018-2021) too.

Moreover, there are two special liveries available for the game that make it look like the following automobiles:

Black Invetero Stripe/Yellow Invetero Stripe - Chevrolet Corvette C8.R

Paint Party - Corvette C7 Z06 (by Street Speed 717)

Overall, it has an aggressive and modern style that makes it visually appealing to many car enthusiasts.

Final Verdict:

As the Invetero Coquette D10 normally costs around $1,510,000, players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get it for free in the latest GTA 5 Online weekly update.

