Is the GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS version free?

Rockstar Games released the much-anticipated GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS and Android ports in December 2023, along with ports of Vice City and San Andreas' Definitive Edition remasters. They were all initially made available for free on these devices for those with an active Netflix subscription, but Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City were eventually removed from the catalog.
However, the GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS version was recently made free of cost on the Apple App Store, albeit for a very short time. Needless to say, the news generated a lot of curiosity among gamers. Unfortunately for those wondering, GTA 3 Definitive Edition is no longer free on the Apple App Store.
GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS version is no longer free
GTA 3 Definitive Edition's iOS version was spotted being available for free on the official Apple App Store, seemingly during the late hours of July 14, 2025. Given the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the news generated much intrigue and curiosity, especially as Rockstar Games, the creator of the franchise, or Apple had not made any such announcements.
However, as of July 15, 2025, the GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS version is not free on the Apple App Store and is priced at $19.99.
6 GTA Trilogy DE mistakes a GTA 4 remaster must avoid (if it ever happens)
The game appearing for free might have been a mistake, going by how quickly the offer was gone. If it were indeed legitimate, it would have been available for a longer duration, and Rockstar Games or Apple would likely have announced it officially.
Those who want to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition on iOS now will have to pay $19.99 to access it on their respective devices. The same goes for the title's Android version, which is available on Google Play.
As for the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition iOS and Android versions, it is still free for active Netflix subscribers.
Is GTA 4 Definitive Edition coming to PS5?
Is there any way to play GTA 3 Definitive Edition for free?
While the GTA 3 Definitive Edition iOS version is no longer free, PlayStation users have a good option. The title is currently a part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, allowing PS4 and PS5 users who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra to download it for free.
That said, it should be noted that games regularly rotate in and out of the PS Plus Game Catalog, so the title will be replaced eventually.
