5 reasons why Lamar should return in GTA 6

After over a decade of spending time with GTA 5 (and Online) characters, Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to meet new ones in GTA 6. Rockstar Games has teased some of them through the trailers and screenshots as well, and based on the information so far, things look pretty exciting. However, if a character were to return in it, which is somewhat common in the franchise, Lamar Davis would be a neat choice.

In this article, we will look at five reasons why Lamar should return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are five reasons why Lamar Davis should return in GTA 6

1) He's a fan favorite

Lamar Davis' official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips (GTA 5 protagonists), Lamar is perhaps the most popular character from the title. He not only shows up in the story mode, but also has notable involvement in the multiplayer.

Given the excitement surrounding GTA 6, a beloved character like Lamar showing up in it could make the overall experience even better for fans.

2) Comic relief

Lamar and Franklin have some funny interactions in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

For as action-packed and, on occasions, tense Grand Theft Auto games can be, there are always elements to provide comic relief and balance the tension. Roman Bellic in Grand Theft Auto 4 and Big Smoke (who turned out to be one of the antagonists) are great examples of this.

Lamar did the same in GTA 5, and although there could be new characters to fulfill this role in GTA 6, his return for that would not exactly be a bad idea either, even as a cameo. That could especially be entertaining for those who loved Rockstar's 2013 release, but haven't played it in a while.

3) Could have a great dynamic with Cal Hampton

Official GTA 6 screenshot of Cal Hampton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal Hampton is one of the supporting characters in GTA 6. He works for veteran drug runner Brian Heder and is a good friend of Jason Duval, the game's male lead. Based on the information on Rockstar Games' website, he appears to be somewhat of a conspiracy theorist, and from what we have seen so far (in GTA 6 trailer 2), he could be pretty fun.

If characters like Cal Hampton and Lamar end up in the same space, they might generate some entertaining interactions that fans could remember for years. This is only wishful speculation at this moment, but there does seem to be quite a bit of potential.

4) Bring us up to speed

Michael De Santa in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many Grand Theft Auto fans want to see GTA 5 leads, particularly Michael De Santa, return in Grand Theft Auto 6. As mentioned, characters from past games can show up in future entries, but that isn't as common when it comes to protagonists.

In that case, Lamar's return could provide contextual dialogue and bring us up to speed with what has been going on in the lives of Michael, Franklin, and possibly even Trevor.

5) Introduce players to the multiplayer again

Lamar interacting with player characters in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online's introductory segment features Lamar Davis in a significant role. Having him travel to the state of Leonida and do the same for players once again could be a nice idea.

A multiplayer hasn't been announced for GTA 6 just yet, but it seems highly unlikely that it won't have one. And a fan-favorite character like Lamar introducing it would make for a fun, nostalgia-induced ride for those who played GTA 5 Online at its launch back in October 2013.

