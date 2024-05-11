"Jason is also an ex-convict": GTA 6 fans speculate character's background story

Fans speculating about GTA 6's possible plot details or gameplay features is a very common sight on social media. In fact, X user @GameRollGTA has recently proposed an intriguing theory regarding the upcoming title's alleged male protagonist - Jason. According to it, his shoe from the game's official artwork suggests that he too could be an ex-convict like Lucia, the sequel's female lead.

Here's what @GameRollGTA stated:

"In the GTA 6 artwork, Jason appears to be wearing standard issue shoes which are given to convicts in federal prisons across the USA."

Interestingly, some fans do find the idea plausible with a few even suggesting that the two lead characters might have met each other in prison.

Some fans believe Jason and Lucia might have met in prison (Images via X)

That said, there were also those who still suspect that Jason could be an undercover cop, which is one of the most popular GTA 6 story mode fan-theories.

More fan-theories regarding Jason's possible background (Images via X)

Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, TGG, came with his own idea for the game's final mission as well:

Here's what TGG added to the discussion (Image via X/@TGGonYT)

For those unaware, there have been reports about GTA 6's Jason and Lucia possibly being based on the infamous real-life criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

That said, @elonhairplugs argues that the shoes in question are basic Vans slip ons. They backed this claim by pointing out a few similarities between Jason's shoe in the official artwork and a real-life product from the brand.

Two notable comments from @elonhairplugs on the topic (Images via X)

Readers are also advised to take such theories with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed about the game's second protagonist yet. Oddly enough, he is yet to be officially named.

GTA 6 fans speculate about Jason ahead of Take-Two Interactive earnings call

Some fans believe that Jason might be an undercover cop whereas others believe that he could be an ex-convict. While both of these fan-theories are quite interesting, there is no way to tell if either of them are accurate in any way.

The character, despite being featured heavily in the GTA 6 leaks, appeared very briefly in the official trailer and not much is known about him at the moment. Details might be revealed in the next trailer; however, a release date for the same is yet to be announced.

Nevertheless, there are a lot of rumors about the first GTA 6 screenshots possibly arriving in next couple of days before Take-Two Interactive's May 16, 2024 earnings call. They could disclose more about the long-awaited sequel, but Rockstar hasn't confirmed the arrival of any screenshots as of this writing.

FAQ:

When did the GTA 6 development footage leak?

Around 90 video clips consisting of Grand Theft Auto 6's development footage got leaked online in September 2022.

