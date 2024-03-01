List of new GTA Online Community Series Jobs giving 3x bonuses after the latest update (March 1-6)

The GTA Online Community Series Jobs are currently some of the most lucrative missions in the multiplayer game. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games introduced seven new Community Series Jobs and offered triple money and RP bonuses till March 6, 2024. These are custom game modes designed by independent players and crews using Rockstar Games’ assets. The studio selects the best among them and lists them as Community Series Jobs.

Keep in mind that the Community Series Jobs cannot be played solo. You must need one or more extra players to start them.

All GTA Online Community Series Jobs that are offering 3X money and RP this week

The most recent GTA Online weekly update added the following new GTA Online Community Series missions:

Y.Ape sin escape by Andacascala

[-Gold-] HTV: Contained 2 by IlGoldGunlI

Pinky Banger Race by Cobo7938

The City 8 by NOBl__NOBITA

- Tanks 2044 - by LORRAN_OL1VEIRA

Desert Domination by HappyHippo1234

‘ DELUXO POOL TABLE by --Gilmore50–

These missions include races, team deathmatches, stunt jumps, and many more. If you want to take a break from Grand Theft Auto Online's regular grind, you must try these GTA Online Community Series Jobs for a unique experience.

You can also make extra money in GTA Online by playing these missions. Remember that such missions pay you based on the amount of time you spend in the gameplay. Therefore, to reap the full benefits of the 3X money and RP bonus, gather as many players as possible and keep the missions longer.

How to start GTA Online Community Series Jobs?

You can join the Community Series Jobs through the shortcut icon found in Legion Square on the map of GTA 5 Online. However, if you are away from the location, follow the below-mentioned steps to start them quickly:

Open the Pause Menu. Head to the Online tab. Scroll through Jobs > Play Jobs > Community Jobs. A new list of gameplay categories will appear: Arena War, Target Assault, Stunt Races, Races, Deathmatches, Capture, Last Team Standing, King of the Hill, and Survivals. Enter any of these categories, search for your preferred gameplay, and press Select.

The GTA Online Community Series Jobs are the best way to interact with other players in the multiplayer game. Therefore, if you play Grand Theft Auto Online solo, you must try the missions mentioned above to make new friends in the game. New players can level up quickly using the 3X RP bonus.

Veteran players can also try the GTA Online Community Series missions while they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

