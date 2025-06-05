GTA Online Podium Vehicle (June 5 to June 16, 2025)

A new weekly update was just released by Rockstar Games, adding a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for collectors to acquire. This time, it’s none other than the Karin Futo GTX, a two-door sports car that looks like a Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback. It generally costs about $1,590,000-$1,192,500, but it can currently be won as one of the prizes on The Lucky Wheel.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn more about the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, including its top speed.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and performance details (June 5 to June 16, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The latest GTA Online weekly update giving Karin Futo GTX as the Podium Vehicle of the week is a great opportunity to try the vehicle. As it mainly looks based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback, it possesses the following visual characteristics:

Compact body

Flared arches

Flared side skirts

Square-shaped tail lights

A small front grille

Pop-up-style headlights

Slightly slanted hood area

Hatchback roofline

FUTO GT door cards

Name on the tachometer

Overall, the Karin Futo GTX has a very classic sports car look and vibe to it, giving a nostalgic trip to the 1980s. However, it’s also important to check what’s under the hood. According to the in-game files, the vehicle runs on a 4-cylinder with 4 throttle bodies in an RWD layout.

Ad

According to Broughy1322, the ride can go up to a top speed of 181.05 km/h (112.50 mph) and can take 1:10.020 to complete a lap on average.

Also Check: Rockstar confirms new GTA 5 Online update to release this month, likely a DLC

Should you get it as the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week? (June 5 to June 16, 2025)

Ad

The Futo GTX is considered a good performer among the sports cars in GTA Online. The vehicle excels in drifting, allowing players to drift around corners with ease. Moreover, the ride is fully compatible with additional Drift Tuning Upgrades. Installing these can make it eligible to participate in the Drift Race events, which is one of the ways to earn money in the game in 2025.

One shortcoming of the Futo GTX is its weak resistance against collisions, and players should be more careful when going through the traffic, as repeated collisions can bend its wheels and hamper performance significantly.

Ad

Overall, it’s a great day-to-day ride that players should get as the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

Other latest and related content to check this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More