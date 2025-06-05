GTA Online Podium Vehicle (June 5 to June 16, 2025)

A new weekly update was just released by Rockstar Games, adding a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for collectors to acquire. This time, it’s none other than the Karin Futo GTX, a two-door sports car that looks like a Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback. It generally costs about $1,590,000-$1,192,500, but it can currently be won as one of the prizes on The Lucky Wheel.
Let’s quickly learn more about the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle, including its top speed.
GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and performance details (June 5 to June 16, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update giving Karin Futo GTX as the Podium Vehicle of the week is a great opportunity to try the vehicle. As it mainly looks based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) liftback, it possesses the following visual characteristics:
- Compact body
- Flared arches
- Flared side skirts
- Square-shaped tail lights
- A small front grille
- Pop-up-style headlights
- Slightly slanted hood area
- Hatchback roofline
- FUTO GT door cards
- Name on the tachometer
Overall, the Karin Futo GTX has a very classic sports car look and vibe to it, giving a nostalgic trip to the 1980s. However, it’s also important to check what’s under the hood. According to the in-game files, the vehicle runs on a 4-cylinder with 4 throttle bodies in an RWD layout.
According to Broughy1322, the ride can go up to a top speed of 181.05 km/h (112.50 mph) and can take 1:10.020 to complete a lap on average.
Also Check: Rockstar confirms new GTA 5 Online update to release this month, likely a DLC
Should you get it as the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week? (June 5 to June 16, 2025)
The Futo GTX is considered a good performer among the sports cars in GTA Online. The vehicle excels in drifting, allowing players to drift around corners with ease. Moreover, the ride is fully compatible with additional Drift Tuning Upgrades. Installing these can make it eligible to participate in the Drift Race events, which is one of the ways to earn money in the game in 2025.
One shortcoming of the Futo GTX is its weak resistance against collisions, and players should be more careful when going through the traffic, as repeated collisions can bend its wheels and hamper performance significantly.
Overall, it’s a great day-to-day ride that players should get as the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.
