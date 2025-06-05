It’s a special GTA Online weekly update. A new DLC is expected to launch, and Rockstar Games is offering several ways to earn money. Vehicle Cargo sell missions are back, providing 2x bonuses till June 16, 2025. Both Casino Story missions and Casino Work missions are now giving double rewards until next week. Moreover, the Diamond Casino Heist is worth completing again with diamonds guaranteed.
Furthermore, the new Featured Series (Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic Races) and the new Community Series offer triple cash and RP to all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim on select cars, vehicles, and weapons in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is perfect for earning lots of money and other bonuses (June 5–16, 2025)
3x Cash and RP
2x Cash and RP
Guaranteed Diamonds
$100,000 bonus
- Finishing any two of the Casino Work Missions
FIB Priority File
Rockstar has confirmed with certain insiders that a new GTA 5 Online update will be released later in June 2025, possibly adding the Summer DLC content.
List of all vehicles and cars featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (June 5–16, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Vapid Fagaloa
- Vapid Hustler
- Vapid Blade
- Hijak Ruston
- LCC Hexer
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Obey Tailgater S
- Grotti Itali GTO
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LSCM Prize Ride
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
Premium Test Ride
- Declasse Vigero ZX
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Dinka Verus
- Albany Alpha
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Överflöd Autarch (The McTony Robbery)
- Pegassi Toros (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo (The Duggan Robbery)
Players can still hunt for GTA Online LS Tags and earn related bonuses till June 16, 2025.
Weekly discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (June 5–16, 2025)
50% off
- Railgun – Gun Van
40% off
- Widowmaker – Plus benefits this month
- Pfister Comet SR
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
- Obey Tailgater S
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Grotti Itali GTO
- Cheval Taipan
30% off
- HVY Insurgent
- Vehicle Warehouses
- Casino Master Penthouse
- Arcades
Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing gamers to earn extra cash and RP.
Other news and content to check this week:
- Did Rockstar reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 at PlayStation's State of Play of June 2025?
- New Grand Theft Auto San Andreas update released, but only for some players
- Insider leak: Grand Theft Auto 6 developer to release RDR 2 on Nintendo Switch 2
- Fastest car in GTA Online fully upgraded
- How to play Buzzer Beater in GTA 5 Online
- Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition to join PS Plus free games
