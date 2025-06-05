  • home icon
  • GTA Online weekly update (June 5–16, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jun 05, 2025 10:37 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for June 5&ndash;16, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
We look at the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for June 5–16, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It’s a special GTA Online weekly update. A new DLC is expected to launch, and Rockstar Games is offering several ways to earn money. Vehicle Cargo sell missions are back, providing 2x bonuses till June 16, 2025. Both Casino Story missions and Casino Work missions are now giving double rewards until next week. Moreover, the Diamond Casino Heist is worth completing again with diamonds guaranteed.

Furthermore, the new Featured Series (Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic Races) and the new Community Series offer triple cash and RP to all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim on select cars, vehicles, and weapons in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is perfect for earning lots of money and other bonuses (June 5–16, 2025)

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

Guaranteed Diamonds

$100,000 bonus

  • Finishing any two of the Casino Work Missions

FIB Priority File

Rockstar has confirmed with certain insiders that a new GTA 5 Online update will be released later in June 2025, possibly adding the Summer DLC content.

List of all vehicles and cars featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (June 5–16, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Obey Tailgater S
  • Grotti Itali GTO

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Premium Test Ride

  • Declasse Vigero ZX

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Grotti Carbonizzare
  • Dinka Verus
  • Albany Alpha

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still hunt for GTA Online LS Tags and earn related bonuses till June 16, 2025.

Weekly discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (June 5–16, 2025)

50% off

40% off

30% off

  • HVY Insurgent
  • Vehicle Warehouses
  • Casino Master Penthouse
  • Arcades

Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing gamers to earn extra cash and RP.

Other news and content to check this week:

