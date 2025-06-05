It’s a special GTA Online weekly update. A new DLC is expected to launch, and Rockstar Games is offering several ways to earn money. Vehicle Cargo sell missions are back, providing 2x bonuses till June 16, 2025. Both Casino Story missions and Casino Work missions are now giving double rewards until next week. Moreover, the Diamond Casino Heist is worth completing again with diamonds guaranteed.

Ad

Furthermore, the new Featured Series (Hotring Circuit and Issi Classic Races) and the new Community Series offer triple cash and RP to all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim on select cars, vehicles, and weapons in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is perfect for earning lots of money and other bonuses (June 5–16, 2025)

Ad

Trending

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

Guaranteed Diamonds

$100,000 bonus

Finishing any two of the Casino Work Missions

FIB Priority File

Rockstar has confirmed with certain insiders that a new GTA 5 Online update will be released later in June 2025, possibly adding the Summer DLC content.

Ad

List of all vehicles and cars featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (June 5–16, 2025)

Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Vapid Fagaloa

Vapid Hustler

Vapid Blade

Hijak Ruston

LCC Hexer

Luxury Autos Showroom

Obey Tailgater S

Grotti Itali GTO

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Premium Test Ride

Declasse Vigero ZX

Test Track Vehicle this week

Grotti Carbonizzare

Dinka Verus

Albany Alpha

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still hunt for GTA Online LS Tags and earn related bonuses till June 16, 2025.

Ad

Weekly discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (June 5–16, 2025)

Ad

50% off

Railgun – Gun Van

40% off

Widowmaker – Plus benefits this month

Pfister Comet SR

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator ASP

Grotti Itali GTO

Cheval Taipan

30% off

HVY Insurgent

Vehicle Warehouses

Casino Master Penthouse

Arcades

Shipwreck locations still spawn every day, allowing gamers to earn extra cash and RP.

Other news and content to check this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More