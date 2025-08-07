GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (August 7 to 13, 2025)

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games adds a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle to collect, and this time is no exception. Till August 13, 2025, you can get a Karin Boor for free by winning at the Lucky Wheel mini game. Moreover, there’s also a new Pride Ride for players to collect – the Declasse Drift Tampa. For this one, all you have to do is finish the LS Car Meet races in the top five positions anytime this week.

Ad

That said, let’s quickly learn a few important details about both the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle: A quick performance and design review (August 7 to 13, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows Karin Boor to once again shine in Los Santos as the newest Podium Vehicle. The car shares a significant resemblance to the 2nd-generation Subaru BRAT. Some of its parts also seem to be inspired by other real-life rides like the 4th-generation Toyota Hilux and the 1980-1984 Toyota Cresta.

In terms of performance, the Karin Boor is seemingly powered by a twin-cam Inline-6 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. This allows it to reach a top speed of 181.05 km/h (112.50 mph) and complete a lap in 1:10.754.

Ad

Note that you can also directly buy the Boor from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,280,000.

Also check: GTA 5 Online Community Series Update

Prize Ride of the Week: A quick performance and design review (August 7 to 13, 2025)

Ad

This week’s Prize Ride is the Declasse Drift Tampa, a two-door wide-body sports car. Rockstar added it in 2016 with the Cunning Stunts DLC, and seemingly took inspiration from the real-life 1964-1973 Ford Mustang for its design. The car also bears some resemblances to the following rides:

1970-1971 Dodge Dart

1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR

When it comes to performance, the Declasse Drift Tampa possesses a top speed of 184.67 km/h (114.75 mph) and can complete a lap in about 1:07.467.

Ad

Like the GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the current Prize Ride can also be purchased directly from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, where it costs $995,000.

Other Grand Theft Auto content to check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More